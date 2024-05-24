Submit Release
Attorney General Drummond comments on Governor's veto of SB 102

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 23, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks today after Gov. Stitt vetoed Senate Bill 102, which would help recruit and retain law enforcement professionals by increasing their retirement benefits.

“I was disappointed in Gov. Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 102, and I strongly urge the Legislature to override this action so the law can take effect. As Oklahoma's chief law enforcement officer, I will always stand with the men and women who risk their lives to protect our families. I hope legislators move swiftly to override the Governor’s veto so our peace officers can know they still have reliable allies in the state Capitol.”

