Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Honor Our Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR OUR FALLEN SOLDIERS ON MEMORIAL DAY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 23, 2024
HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 27 in recognition of Memorial Day.
This action is taken to honor the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces
“These soldiers were friends and family members who put their lives on the line for the safety of our nation, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” said Governor Green. As we recognize this Memorial Day, let us also acknowledge our soldiers’ bravery and strength to protect our freedom. We are forever grateful for their dedication and service, and my heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.”
