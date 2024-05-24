NEWS RELEASE – SERVICES AT THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER AND THE COMMUNITY RECOVERY CENTER EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

SERVICES AT THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER AND THE COMMUNITY RECOVERY CENTER EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 23, 2024

LAHAINA, MAUI – The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) and Community Resource Center (CRC) will continue to serve the public through June 30, 2024. This extension reflects the state’s commitment to providing ongoing support and resources to those affected by the Lahaina wildfires.

“Both recovery centers have been cornerstones of our recovery efforts, offering a place where individuals and families can connect with specialists, receive counseling, and gain access to a wide range of services designed to help rebuild and recover,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center Coordinator Francis Kau.

With FEMA approval of the extension of operations, the DRC and CRC sites will maintain their current hours of operation, ensuring that assistance remains accessible to all who need it.

Resource Centers – Locations & Hours of Operation:

DRC – Hyatt Regency Maui Resort: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.; Closed on Sundays

CRC – Royal Lahaina Resort: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.; Closed on Sundays

Federal, state, and local partners with dedicated staff will continue to offer personalized support, including aid applications, information on rebuilding programs, and guidance on available financial assistance. Additional resources and updated services may be introduced to better address the evolving needs of our community during the recovery process.

“We understand that the journey to recovery is ongoing, and our commitment to supporting the survivors of the Maui fires remains unwavering. We encourage you to visit the DRC and the CRC sites to take full advantage of the resources available,” said Kau.

# # #

