NEWS RELEASE – SERVICES AT THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER AND THE COMMUNITY RECOVERY CENTER EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA
DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
JAMES DS. BARROS
ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
SERVICES AT THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER AND THE COMMUNITY RECOVERY CENTER EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 23, 2024
LAHAINA, MAUI – The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) and Community Resource Center (CRC) will continue to serve the public through June 30, 2024. This extension reflects the state’s commitment to providing ongoing support and resources to those affected by the Lahaina wildfires.
“Both recovery centers have been cornerstones of our recovery efforts, offering a place where individuals and families can connect with specialists, receive counseling, and gain access to a wide range of services designed to help rebuild and recover,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center Coordinator Francis Kau.
With FEMA approval of the extension of operations, the DRC and CRC sites will maintain their current hours of operation, ensuring that assistance remains accessible to all who need it.
Resource Centers – Locations & Hours of Operation:
DRC – Hyatt Regency Maui Resort: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.; Closed on Sundays
CRC – Royal Lahaina Resort: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.; Closed on Sundays
Federal, state, and local partners with dedicated staff will continue to offer personalized support, including aid applications, information on rebuilding programs, and guidance on available financial assistance. Additional resources and updated services may be introduced to better address the evolving needs of our community during the recovery process.
“We understand that the journey to recovery is ongoing, and our commitment to supporting the survivors of the Maui fires remains unwavering. We encourage you to visit the DRC and the CRC sites to take full advantage of the resources available,” said Kau.
Media Contact:
- Kīelekū Amundson
Communications Director
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522
Email: [email protected]