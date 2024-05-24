NEBRASKA, May 24 - Neighbors Help Neighbors in Aftermath of Tornadoes

By Governor Jim Pillen

May 21, 2024

When things are at their worst, Nebraskans are at their best. It’s what makes our state the greatest in the nation – our people.

That was true Arbor Day weekend and has been apparent ever since – neighbors helping neighbors. I returned to communities affected by tornadoes just last week, checking in with National Guard members who are providing added safety and security. They, and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol, have been supplementing the efforts of local law enforcement while the recovery continues.

Quick action by fire departments, law enforcement and other local and state officials expedited the storm response. The initial request for a federal disaster declaration was approved the day after it was submitted through my office. Community-based organizations have continued to accept financial donations. Volunteers with the Red Cross have distributed more than 3,500 emergency relief supplies to those who were impacted. It has been a collective effort to rally around those who, undoubtedly, will be dealing with the aftermath for many months to come.

Nebraska Strong is not just a moniker. It’s a state of mind. It’s our resilient spirit. Moments after tornadoes struck, helping hands were at the ready, cutting away trees, hauling debris, checking on friends down the street and offering a place to sleep.

One of the most difficult aspects of being a Governor is witnessing the aftermath of a disaster and knowing the lives of citizens are deeply impacted. The brightest part is serving witness to the amazing way we rally and rebuild.

Photos include Gov. Pillen's visit to Douglas County last week to check in with National Guard members.