RELEASE: DCCA Launches Revamped Website Homepage and Complaint Management System

May 23, 2024

DCCA Launches Revamped Website Homepage and Complaint Management System

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) announces the launch of its newly redesigned website pages, aimed at providing visitors with a seamless and intuitive browsing experience. The revamped homepage, coupled with a new complaint management webpage, signifies DCCA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing user accessibility and engagement.

Driven by a dedication to user-centric design, the updated homepage features a streamlined, function-driven layout and improved navigation tools, ensuring that visitors can effortlessly locate the information they seek. A new feedback survey has been integrated, empowering visitors to share their insights and suggestions.

“Our goal with this redesign is to ensure that our wide-ranging functions are readily accessible for the public with a user-friendly platform focused on vital resources and services,” said Director Nadine Ando.

In addition to the refreshed website homepage, a webpage dedicated to facilitating consumer inquiries and complaint intake for the department and its dozen divisions has been implemented. Submissions through the website are consolidated into a new integrated complaints management system, enabling the department to track and manage responses effectively and efficiently. This system utilizes Salesforce, one of the leading names in the industry of data management, and underscores DCCA’s commitment to fostering transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in addressing consumer grievances.

Continued improvements are scheduled in subsequent phases of the digital revamp initiative to include AI-assisted customer support services and interconnection with federal and national databases and platforms. Visitors can expect ongoing updates and refinements as part of DCCA’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled digital experience.

For more information about DCCA and to explore the revamped website, please visit https://cca.hawaii.gov.

