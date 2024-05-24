WVDOT releases Turnpike travel estimates for Memorial Day weekend
2024 West Virginia Turnpike Memorial Day Transactions Estimates:
Thursday May 23, 2024 -- 125,000
Friday May 24, 2024 -- 145,000
Saturday May 25, 2024 -- 100,000
Sunday May 26, 2024 -- 80,000
Monday May 27, 2024 – 105,000
“Thursday, Friday, and Monday of this weekend will be well above average daily transaction counts, so please plan accordingly, and please take advantage of our amazing E-ZPass discount program,” said Miller.
There were 574,902 total transactions on the Turnpike during Memorial Day weekend 2023, Miller said.