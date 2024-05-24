Williston Barracks/ Suspicious Event

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic                     

STATION: Williston Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 23, 2024, at approximately 2028 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 S Exit 12, Town of Williston 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 23rd, 2024, at approximately 2028 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a 22 year-old male from NY, who had jumped off the Interstate 89 south bound overpass onto Route 2 in the Town of Williston.  With the assistance of the Williston Police Department and Williston Fire and EMS, the male was immediately attended to and transported to UVM Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Route 2 in Williston was closed for approximately 40 minutes.

Trooper Shawn Cavic

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-878-7111

 

 

