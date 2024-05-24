Williston Barracks/ Suspicious Event
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A1003573
STATION: Williston Barracks
DATE/TIME: May 23, 2024, at approximately 2028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 S Exit 12, Town of Williston
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 23rd, 2024, at approximately 2028 hours the Vermont State Police were notified of a 22 year-old male from NY, who had jumped off the Interstate 89 south bound overpass onto Route 2 in the Town of Williston. With the assistance of the Williston Police Department and Williston Fire and EMS, the male was immediately attended to and transported to UVM Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Route 2 in Williston was closed for approximately 40 minutes.
