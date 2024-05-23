IPAM Public Service Training Schedule Notice

This public notice served to inform all line Ministries and Agencies concerning few schedule changes done to two training schedules on the month of June for CLD Series only. All other training schedules still remain as stated in the Learning & Development prospectus 2024.

The purpose for adjustments of training schedules is due to urgent Ministerial changes with external partner which will assist IPAM on the organisation e-learning platform.

Please see the changes in the table below.

Please take note:

The IPAM Data officer will follow up with all line Ministries and Agencies’ HRM and nominees for the two courses above, for adjustments of the nomination forms and other relevant documents.

IPAM apologise for any inconveniences the adjustment of the training schedule it may cause. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

By IPAM MANAGEMENT

