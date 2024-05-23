Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,104 in the last 365 days.

IPAM Public Service Training Schedule Notice

IPAM Public Service Training Schedule Notice

 

This public notice served to inform all line Ministries and Agencies concerning few schedule changes done to two training schedules on the month of June for CLD Series only. All other training schedules still remain as stated in the Learning & Development prospectus 2024.

The purpose for adjustments of training schedules is due to urgent Ministerial changes with external partner which will assist IPAM on the organisation e-learning platform.
Please see the changes in the table below.

Please take note:
The IPAM Data officer will follow up with all line Ministries and Agencies’ HRM and nominees for the two courses above, for adjustments of the nomination forms and other relevant documents.

IPAM apologise for any inconveniences the adjustment of the training schedule it may cause. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

By IPAM MANAGEMENT

 

Download PDF

You just read:

IPAM Public Service Training Schedule Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more