PM Manele pays tribute to Sogavare for steadfast leadership

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele has paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare for his steadfast leadership in the last five years as head of the former Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA).

Speaking at an official reception for dignitaries in Honiara last week, Manele commended Sogavare, who’s tenure as Prime Minister met enormous challenges including the covid-19 pandemic and the 2021 riots.

“I want to pay tribute to and to register my sincere gratitude to my good friend and brother, former Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare, and his family, on behalf of all the people of Solomon Islands for your steadfast leadership, and for laying the solid foundation for our future as a country,” Manele said.

He added Sogavare has achieved many milestones and was leaving behind multiple legacies of success during his tenure as Prime Minister under the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement Government.

“I look forward to your astute leadership in guiding the transformation of our economy as the Minister of Finance and Treasury and set the platform upon which the Government for National Unity and Transformation will build as we chart our way forward,” Manele said.

Manele said the country’s road to recovery in the aftermath of the COVID -19 global pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the 2021 riots were not easy but Sogavare has demonstrated exemplary leadership amidst those challenges.

Manele entrusted Sogavare as the Minister of Finance and Treasury in the new Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT).

