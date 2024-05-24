CBP officers seize $1.8M in methamphetamine at Progreso/Donna Port of Entry

DONNA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Progreso/Donna Port of Entry this week seized more than $1.8 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“This large methamphetamine seizure illustrates the effectiveness of our officers in utilizing their training, experience and technology to zero-in on the contraband,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing nearly 209 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 22 at the Donna International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old female U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 31 packages containing a total of nearly 209 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,865,559.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.