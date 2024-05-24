Introducing Optimum AI: Revolutionizing DeFi with Text-Based Trading on WhatsApp and Telegram

Optimum AI - simplifying DeFi one message at a time

New York, NY, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum AI is set to revolutionize the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) landscape with its innovative text-based trading platform, now accessible through popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram. This groundbreaking approach aims to simplify DeFi participation by allowing users to execute trades, bridge assets across blockchains, and access contract audits using simple text commands.



In the dynamic and evolving world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), the ambitious goal of reshaping traditional financial ecosystems into transparent, no-intermediary networks has garnered extensive interest. Yet, the path to broad acceptance of DeFi is complicated by the need for complex knowledge to navigate safely across multiple blockchains and avoid scams and harmful protocols.

Participating in DeFi demands a deep understanding of blockchain technology, smart contract mechanisms, and intricate procedures. Simple tasks like token exchanges on decentralized exchanges (DEX) involve direct smart contract interaction, transaction approval, and fee management.

Optimum AI introduces an innovative approach to simplify this with an accessible, text-based interface. Imagine typing commands like "Swap 1 ETH for USDC" or "Bridge USDC to Arbitrum" into popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, tapping into a combined user base of billions. This method manages these operations effortlessly, securing the best exchange rates and performing swaps across multiple blockchains, all while keeping users informed in a conversational manner.

Optimum AI leverages advanced AI technologies, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), to reduce transaction complexity and provide comprehensive DeFi services. By introducing these functionalities on popular platforms and building a user experience layer set to onboard the masses to DeFi.

Text to Audit Contracts

One of the standout features of Optimum AI is its "Text to Audit" functionality. This feature transforms contract analysis, making it as simple as texting a ticker symbol. Users can ask Optimum AI questions about a specific contract and receive an institutional-quality audit in return. This streamlined, secure, and thorough process is a gateway to safer investments, allowing users to make informed decisions with ease.

Speak to Feature

With the "Speak to" feature, users can access all "Text to" functions through voice messages. This enables full voice interactions, making the process even more convenient and delivering the most optimum and cost-effective results.

Multi-Language Support

All main features of Optimum AI come with multi-language support, ensuring that users around the globe can benefit from its services regardless of their preferred language.

Democratizing DeFi for All

Optimum AI’s strategic approach enhances user experience and broadens DeFi service adoption, making it accessible regardless of technical expertise. By expanding its presence on messaging apps, Optimum AI engages a larger user base, advancing the DeFi industry toward its goal of open and effortless financial services for all.

Optimum AI is not just simplifying DeFi; it is democratizing it, ensuring that anyone, regardless of their technical know-how, can participate in the financial revolution. This innovation promises to make decentralized finance a reality for the masses, driving widespread adoption and helping to achieve the ultimate vision of open and accessible financial services for everyone.

