Governor Pritzker Awards $1.2 Million in Grant Funding to Help Businesses Identify Government Contracting Opportunities

ILLINOIS, May 23 - This grant funding will provide support to economic development organizations and institutions to help small businesses pursue government contracts





CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $1.2 million in grant funding to 11 recipients through the Illinois APEX Accelerator. This funding will support economic development centers, academic institutions and private nonprofit organizations in their efforts to provide small businesses with resources to identify and secure government contracting opportunities.





"In Illinois, we're bringing much needed resources to small businesses across the state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to our federal, state, and local partners, the APEX Accelerator program will train and connect small businesses to government contracts that diversify and strengthen our supply chain."





"When we invest in the innovators, job creators, and economic drivers that propel our businesses forward, everyone benefits," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "A diverse and thriving business community is crucial for Illinois' long-term prosperity, and the APEX Accelerator is paving the way."





The Illinois APEX Accelerator was created to help businesses - including small, disadvantaged and minority-owned firms market their products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has tasked APEX Accelerators with strengthening the defense industrial base (DIB) by accelerating innovation, fostering ingenuity and establishing resilient and diverse supply chains. Clients include any business pursuing or performing these types of contracts or subcontracts at any tier.





Grantee Location Amount Bradley University Peoria $95,000 Champaign County EDC Champaign $90,000 Chinese Mutual Aid Association Chicago $90,000 College of DuPage Glen Ellyn $125,000 Greater Southwest Development Center Chicago $117,000 Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chicago $122,000 Joseph Business School Forest Park $135,000 Southern Illinois University - Carbondale Carbondale $110,000 Southland Development Authority Tinley Park $90,000 Western Illinois University Columbia $103,000 Women's Business Development Center Chicago $130,000

This funding will allow Illinois APEX Accelerator centers to provide small businesses confidential one-on-one advising, education and training, socioeconomic certification guidance, market research, electronic bid matching, technical assistance with bid preparation and proposal review as well as networking opportunities. The program is designed to:





• Cultivate and sustain the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Government Industrial Base (GIB).

• Increase equity and inclusion in government supply chains.

• Educate businesses in the DIB and GIB on Foreign Ownership, Control, and Influence (FOCI).

• Improve cybersecurity of the DIB and GIB.

• Connect innovative businesses to Government-led Innovation Programs (GIPs).

• Strengthen the supply chain.

• Capture market data in key industries.





"The Illinois APEX Accelerator plays an essential role in our efforts to ensure we are supporting Illinois' businesses in the most effective way," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "This funding will not only have a tangible impact on our state's economy, but it will also help expand opportunities for small businesses across Illinois."





For nearly 40 years, the Illinois APEX Accelerator has been providing resources to businesses across the state. Since the program's inception, it has provided over 192,000 hours of technical assistance, hosted or participated in over 2,000 events, helped secure over 60,000 contracts with a total value exceeding $19 billion and helped businesses retain over 42,000 jobs and create over 14,000 new jobs. In 2023, Illinois businesses won nearly 420 government contracts worth over $526 million through the assistance of the Illinois APEX Accelerator.





"For years, Illinois Apex Accelerators have helped Illinois businesses gain new opportunities," said Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago). "This grant funding will help support the continued growth and success of this program, while also bolstering our state's economy."





"This funding will have a tremendous impact on our state's small businesses," said Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign). "Illinois Apex Accelerators have helped provide critical resources and opportunities to Illinois businesses, allowing them to succeed."





"Illinois Apex Accelerators play an essential role in the success and growth of many Illinois businesses," said Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora). "This funding will ensure our state's businesses have access to the proper resources to continue their growth."





Funding for the Illinois APEX Accelerator was made available through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO). Eligible applicants included fully accredited institutions of higher education; private nonprofit corporations engaged in economic development activities, local counties or municipalities with pre-existing community or economic development departments and/or programs; and public economic development institutions such as workforce investment boards and economic development corporations.





The Illinois APEX Accelerator, formerly known as Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs), debuted in Illinois in 1985. The Program was funded by Congress and put under the management of the DoD Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to assist businesses looking to enter the world of government contracting. DoD transitioned the PTAC program from DLA to their Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) in October 2022. The Illinois APEX Accelerator name emphasizes that with the State's guidance, Illinois small businesses can accelerate the pace in which they reach their apex, or highest potential in government contracting.