Suspect Extradited and Charged for Shooting at Off Duty MPD Member

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the extradition of one suspect involved in shooting at an off-duty MPD captain in Northwest. The second suspect remains in custody in PG County, MD awaiting extradition to D.C.
 
On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 12:09 p.m., officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. An off-duty MPD captain was driving his personal vehicle to work when he spotted a car driving erratically in front of him. The car stopped, one suspect got out, and shot at the captain’s vehicle. 
 
The captain was injured in the shooting and drove his vehicle to the Fourth District Station for assistance. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 
 
Despite his injuries, the captain was able to note part of the suspect vehicle’s license plate number, which was immediately relayed to MPD’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC).  Shortly thereafter, the RTCC located the vehicle using license plate reader technology near Bladensburg Road, Northeast, and New York Avenue, Northeast, and relayed the information to officers in the Fifth District. MPD’s Air Support Unit, Falcon 1, and officers from the Fifth District pursued the suspect vehicle to Landover, Maryland, where the car was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Two suspects were taken into custody by the Prince George's County Police Department.
 
A 21-year-old male, of Northwest, D.C., remains in custody in PG County, MD, currently wanted, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) in reference to this offense.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, pursuant a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old William Walker, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was extradited to Washington, D.C. and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
  
The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and our regional law enforcement partners for their continued support and assistance with this investigation.

CCN: 24075639

