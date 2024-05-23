MPD Arrests Suspects in 2023 Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two suspects in a Southeast Robbery that occurred in 2023.

On January 17, 2023, at approximately 4:18 p.m., the victim reported being at a bus stop in the 2600 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast, when he observed multiple suspects approaching him. The victim fled from the suspects believing he was about to be robbed. The suspects chased after the victim and assaulted him. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene on foot.

On Monday, May 21, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Myandre Starnes, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

On Wednesday, May 23, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Jermaine Brown, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23009052

###