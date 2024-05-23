MPD Arrests Man for Indecent Exposure in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for an indecent exposure offense that occurred in Northeast.

On May 8, 2024, at 7:40 a.m., the victim was in the 400 block of 3rd Street, Northeast when the suspect exposed himself to the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 41-year-old Michael Spencer, of no fixed address, was arrested. He is charged with Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts (Disorderly Conduct).

Security camera footage played a pivotal role in identifying and charging this suspect. To learn more about DC’s Camera Rebate program, visit https://ovsjg.dc.gov/page/private-security-camera-rebate-program.

You can help make our communities safer by registering your camera system — such as a doorbell camera or private CCTV system. Registration is free. To learn more, visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/cameraconnectdc.

CCN: 24068899

###