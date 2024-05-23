CDT Welcomes White House Call to Action on Image-Based Sexual Abuse

May 23, 2024 – Today, the White House Gender Policy Council and Office of Science and Technology Policy announced a call to action for companies and other stakeholders to assist in curbing the creation, spread, and monetization of nonconsensual intimate images, including AI-generated content.

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) welcomes this effort and announced its intent to work with groups representing impacted communities, civil society organizations, and technology companies in developing policies and practices that will stem the tide of non-consensual intimate images, while ensuring continued protection for privacy, free expression, and human rights.

Statement from Center for Democracy & Technology CEO Alexandra Reeve Givens:

“We are in a period of rapid technological advancement with generative AI spurring new tools for creativity and innovation. At the same time, these tools pose real dangers that have to be addressed. All signs indicate that the rise of generative AI has led to an explosion in the scale and impact of image-based sexual abuse. Many of these images may be AI-generated, but the harms they cause are real. This content can have lasting emotional, psychological, and financial impacts. Moreover, the distribution of this content—or even threats to distribute it—deters participation in the marketplace of ideas by those depicted, disproportionately silencing women, LGBTQ+, and non-binary people, creating barriers to free expression in addition to invading privacy.” “This challenge demands urgent attention. We are encouraged to see the White House take a leadership role in encouraging stakeholders to commit to specific measures to address this growing problem. The companies must take action, investing in the tools and processes we need to achieve meaningful change. That cannot be done without input from civil society organizations, including gender-based violence experts and groups representing impacted communities. At CDT, we are marshaling resources, experts, and partners in both industry and civil society to drive this effort toward meaningful measures that address image-based abuse, and to create spaces for conversation and iteration on best practices as interventions evolve.”

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) is the leading nonpartisan, nonprofit organization fighting to advance civil rights and civil liberties in the digital age. We shape technology policy, governance, and design with a focus on equity and democratic values. Established in 1994, CDT has been a trusted advocate for digital rights since the earliest days of the internet. The organization is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has a Europe Office in Brussels, Belgium.