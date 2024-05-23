Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated judoka Zelym Kotsoiev on winning world championship title

AZERBAIJAN, May 23 - 23 May 2024, 23:40

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, congratulated judoka Zelym Kotsoiev on winning the gold medal at the World Championship held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The First Vice-President shared her congratulations on her official Instagram page.

The post reads: “Our athlete Zelym Kotsoiev has secured another gold medal for Azerbaijan at the World Championship held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates! I sincerely congratulate the world champion and wish him strength, energy, continued success and victories!”.

