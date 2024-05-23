FEMA Assistance Available for Kay, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pottawatomie and Washington County Survivors

OKLAHOMA CITY –Kay, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Pottawatomie and Washington Counties have been added to the major disaster declaration for Oklahomans who sustained damage from the April 25-May 9 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

Residents of these counties may be eligible for disaster assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. Applicants may qualify for rental assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other expenses related to storm damage. Survivors living in Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okmulgee, Osage, Pontotoc and Washita counties may also be eligible for assistance. Additional counties may be added later.

FEMA assistance may include:

Serious Needs : Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Money to help you pay for increased or new child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don't have another vehicle you can use.

Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

If your home is in a Special Flood Hazard Area and you have flood damage caused by the disaster, FEMA may purchase a Group Flood Insurance Policy on your behalf that gives you three years of coverage.

Up to $300 to help you pay for minor damage caused by the disaster to prevent additional loss and health or safety concerns. This is available if you had property damage but are not eligible for Home Repair or Replacement Assistance because FEMA determines you can still live safely in your home.

How to Apply

To apply for FEMA assistance, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Help is available in most languages; if you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

For in-person help, visit a Disaster Recovery Center – locations and hours are listed at fema.gov/drc.

To watch a video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.