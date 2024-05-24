Delta Force Operator and Warriors Heart President Tom Spooner featured on Shawn Ryan Show May 13 2024 Episode 109

As the featured guest on the Shawn Ryan Show May 13, 2024, Episode 109, Tom Spooner, Delta Force Operator and Warriors Heart Co-Founder/President, shares his inspiring journey and life lessons. Warriors Heart Co-Founder/President and Delta Operator Tom Spooner presents former Navy SEAL, CIA Contractor and Vigilance Elite Founder Shawn Ryan with a Warriors Heart flag that was handmade by warriors at their healing center. Anyone can now watch the Shawn Ryan Show Episode 109 with Delta Operator and Warriors Heart Co-Founder/President Tom Spooner on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and wherever you listen to your podcasts. Anyone can now watch Shawn Ryan Show’s Trailer (May 8, 2024)/ Official Preview, Delta Force War Wizards, featuring Warriors Heart Co-Founder/President Tom Spooner on the Shawn Ryan Show YouTube Channel. To learn more about Delta Operator and Warriors Heart Co-Founder/President Tom Spooner, anyone can watch the Warriors Heart - Warriors Healing Warriors documentary on Amazon.

Tom Spooner, Delta Force Operator and Warriors Heart Co-Founder/President, is the featured guest on Shawn Ryan Show’s new May 13, 2024, Episode 109.

As hard as all those things were in the military…, transitioning out of the military and dealing with those events was 10 times harder.” — Tom Spooner, Former Delta Operator and Warriors Heart Co-Founder/President

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delta Force Operator, U.S. Army Veteran and Warriors Heart Co-Founder/President Tom Spooner openly shares his inspiring journey and life lessons on the Shawn Ryan Show on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Episode 109. This top .01% podcast is hosted by former Navy SEAL, CIA Contractor and Vigilance Elite Founder Shawn Ryan, and tells “REAL stories about REAL people from all walks of life” in “respectful but candid” conversations.In the Official Preview, Ryan praises Spooner by emphasizing, “You have a ton of respect in the community. I know you probably don’t want to hear this, but you’ve been called a legend all the time....You’re a very, very well respected warrior, and a lot of people want to hear what you have to say.”In this highly anticipated 4.5 hour episode: “Tom Spooner - Delta Force Operator | SRS #109”, Ryan asks Spooner about the different chapters of his life, including: “Childhood, Enlisting, Meeting Mrs. Spooner, Reality of war, Personal life and getting sober, The meaning of recovery, Joining the Unit, First engagement, Mortar attack, Leaving the Unit, and Warriors Heart”, along with answering audience questions.And to kick off the episode, Ryan shares Spooner’s detailed and distinguished career highlights that include: “Retired Master Sergeant, 21 years (1990-2011) in the U.S. Army, 16 of those in Special Operations, veteran of the Gulf War and the Global War on Terrorism, 5 years in the 82nd (Airborne Division) as an Infantryman, 6 years in 7th Special Forces Group as an 18 Charlie, 10 years in Delta as an Operator, Assaulter, and Sniper, 12 combat deployments, 1 to Afghanistan, 11 to Iraq, 40 total months of time in combat at a team level, that is almost 4 years straight. Struggled with chemical dependency, TBI, and unprocessed trauma aka PTSD. You’ve been sober for 31 years, congratulations….Married for 33 years, congratulations, and a father of two young men. And finally, you are the Co-Founder and President of Warriors Heart for the last eight years, where you’ve assisted 3,000+ warriors with their healing journey.”Reflecting on his military career, Spooner explains, “I didn't sacrifice anything…I volunteered for it. I didn't plan on the injuries. And I can't handle an ounce of self-pity, you know, it creeps in enough as it is, you know?”When asked about what the experience was like being sober during active duty, Spooner explains that if someone said, “I don’t trust anyone that I don’t drink with”, his reply would be, “Well I don’t trust anyone who I haven’t fought with, so are we going to get over this?”When asked about getting ahead of PSTD, Spooner explains, “For me, it’s unprocessed trauma. So number 1 is to have tools, tools in the toolbox to address all those emotions with from all of those traumatic events….We talk a lot about mind, body and spirit because I have to be strong in each one of those. And the only way for me to be strong in those is to train for them.”Spooner medically retired from the U.S. Army in 2011, after back surgery, leg surgery, shoulder surgery, mild TBI and more. Reflecting on this phase, Spooner emphasized, “As hard as all those things were in the military…, transitioning out of the military and dealing with those events was 10 times harder.”Expanding on the challenges, Spooner adds, “My thinking wasn't right. So what was going on with me was all this noise was in my head…And it was just all this noise and all these emotions and anger and all. And with everything going on, I just needed to stop.”And after a suicide attempt, Spooner explains, “And then I went and got help, you know,…but the catalyst for that was another warrior. My best friend, my buddy Ryan…You know, it takes a warrior to get a warrior's attention. And then it takes a warrior to heal a warrior also.”In 2016, Spooner joined forces with successful treatment providers Josh and Lisa Lannon to open Warriors Heart – the first and only private treatment center in the U.S. that exclusively serves warriors (active duty military, veterans and first responders) struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues. Spooner has played a key role in scaling the business, which now has two 500+ acre healing facilities in Bandera, Texas (near San Antonio) and Milford, Virginia (near Richmond and Washington D.C.).When Ryan asked about Warriors Heart’s 42-day inpatient treatment program’s results, Spooner explains, “We have a 90% success rate in completion of the course. It's a training course. You get cleaned up, you get trained up…You need to learn how to be trained, how to live without self-medicating with drug and alcohol and handle your emotions and behave appropriately.”Spooner then expands, “We do modalities governed by the state licensing…. But we also have a metal shop, a wood shop, an art shop. We have fishing in lakes, yoga, nature hikes, all the different things because we have to have an outlet…It’s 42 days and when we work them from zero seven in the morning to 2030 at night…”And with almost 1,400 Comments on this Shawn Ryan Show Episode 109 alone, one of them includes, “Warriors Heart truly changed and saved my life. Tom’s in the chow hall eating with us every day then you see him mowing the damn grass lol. Amazing guy and even more amazing program.”Ryan concludes this episode by thanking Spooner, “Tom, thank you for being an example. You know, you've impacted a lot of people, man. And just thank you and continue to keep doing that. I mean, it's just incredible. So it's been my honor.”WHERE TO WATCH:Shawn Ryan Show – Episode 109 (May 13, 2024)Tom Spooner – Delta Force Operator l SRS #109Shawn Ryan Show - Official Preview (May 8, 2024)Delta Force Operator: "They Were Wizards Man" | Official PreviewThe Shawn Ryan Show blog:Apple PodcastsSpotifyMEDIA CONTACT for Warriors Heart:Liz Kelly, 310-987-7207ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care. Warriors are given the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR and in FOXNews.com, TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

Watch the Shawn Ryan Show: Tom Spooner – Delta Force Operator l SRS #109 (May 13, 2024) interview here: