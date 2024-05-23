Three Lakes business reveals new patio space in Main Street Place-Makeover Contest unveiling

The Brew Station unveils new beer garden after receiving design assistance

MADISON, WI. May 23, 2024 – The Brew Station, located in downtown Three Lakes, unveiled their new beer garden space today following the completion of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) ninth annual Main Street Makeover Contest.

The beer garden is the latest addition to owner Dan & Gina Stehl’s business offerings in downtown Three Lakes. The couple, who also own the adjacent Supply Station, opened The Brew Station in 2022 to provide a year-round gathering space for the community.

The opening of the new beer garden space, affectionately known as The Brewtanical Garden, furthers this goal, encouraging the community to come together while also allowing customers to take advantage of the natural beauty of the Northwoods. The new patio features natural materials and a flexible layout that can accommodate small or large groups, games, events, and food trucks, creating a relaxed and casual vibe that reflects the business’s goal of being “A place where friends, adventurers and vacationers can share a drink.” The patio also allows the business to welcome four-legged friends, which had long been a request of customers.

WEDC’s downtown development staff and a landscape architects from Ayres Associates worked with the business over the fall and winter to design a functional space that met the business’s vision of a Northwoods gathering space and maximized space flexibility while preserving vehicular and utility access and parking. The final design also allows for future improvements to the garaged space to accommodate future expansion.

“Everyone at The Brew Station—Gina and I as owners and our amazing staff—thank the Three Lakes community for their continued support and enthusiasm for this project,” said owner Dan Stehl. “The excitement and anticipation the Place Makeover Contest generated was beyond our expectations. Creating The Brewtanical Garden was a true labor of love. We thank our family and friends, and all the local businesses that provided materials. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Originally intended to open for the community’s Oktoberfest celebration, permitting and utility delays pushed the planning, permitting, and ordering process into the winter months, with site installation occurring in the past few weeks and the finishing touches within the past week, with the business unveiling its new look following a ribbon cutting at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend. Customers will experience a completely transformed space, taking what was a muddy back patio and parking lot and creating a cozy and secluded gathering space. Following the ribbon cutting, The Brew Station will celebrate by offering guests complimentary food options from Three Lakes businesses Claytons 1881 Room, Deja Brew, Fika Bakery and Coffee, and Hollow Tree Hospitality. On Saturday, May 25, the first food truck of the season arrives. Rhinelander’s Casa Mexicana Express will be serving onsite from 3-8 p.m. with local musician Brett Winters playing from 6-9 p.m.

The Brew Station was eligible for the makeover as a business in one of Wisconsin’s 90 Connect Communities. The contest is designed to raise awareness of the downtown revitalization programs offered in the state, which also includes the Wisconsin Main Street Program. Both programs provide support and training for communities and organizations dedicated to downtown revitalization efforts, also offering services and tools for businesses and property owners within these districts. The Place-Makeover program is just one example of many programs designed to foster business and community engagement and showcase the businesses that bring life to downtown districts.

“A vibrant downtown is one of the keys to a thriving local economy,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “We know that when we invest in our downtowns, we’re helping communities create a sense of place that will keep and attract residents and businesses,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC.

“This unique contest not only provides additional support and services to the winning business, but it also highlights the benefits of investing in downtown districts and supporting local businesses,” added Errin Welty, senior director of downtown development with WEDC. “In the past year, participating communities each welcomed an average of 7 new downtown businesses and over $1 million in private investment and coordinated nearly 1,000 volunteer hours dedicated to enhancing individual downtowns.”