FEMA Prepares for 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Joins NOAA for Annual Hurricane Outlook

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks today joined National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad and National Weather Service (NWS) Director Ken Graham to issue the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook ahead of the official start of the season, which begins on June 1. To prepare for any potential storms or emergencies, FEMA opened a new, larger distribution center in Greencastle, Pennsylvania earlier this year that will ensure critical supplies can be deployed quicker along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. This center is in addition to six other facilities strategically located across the country and the Caribbean. FEMA is also updating its standing contingency contracts to support rapid disaster response and recovery operations.

“As more communities experience the devastation from powerful and destructive storms, now is the time for everyone to take steps to prepare for hurricane season,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Biden-Harris Administration and the Department of Homeland Security work every day to support our state, local, territorial and tribal partners as they prepare for, respond to, and recover from hurricanes. We are indebted to our FEMA personnel and to frontline responders across the country who sacrifice so much to keep our communities safe. Everyone has a role to play – visit Ready.gov and ensure you and your family are prepared for hurricane season.”

“FEMA is postured and ready for this year's hurricane season and we are counting on individuals and communities to do their part to prepare,” said Administrator Criswell. “With severe weather becoming part of our new normal, people need to be proactive and take steps now to stay safe and boost their ability to recover after a disaster. Building resilience can be as simple as making an emergency plan, talking about it with family and neighbors and staying informed.”

“As severe weather events, including hurricanes, continue to increase in frequency and duration, the collaboration between FEMA, NOAA and the National Weather Service is stronger than ever,” said Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks. “Right now, before hurricane season officially begins, is the time to make sure people have a clear understanding of their unique needs. We're working with communities to understand their risks and Be in the Know when it comes to their evacuation plans, including where to go, what to bring and where to get good information.”

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad announced heightened storm activity with forecasts of up to 25 named storms, including up to 13 hurricanes. Roughly four to seven of these potential hurricanes are expected to be “major hurricanes,” with winds of 111 mph or higher.

“Americans should be prepared for the impacts of hurricanes every year, and this outlook brings that need into even clearer focus,” said Dr. Rick Spinrad, Administrator for NOAA. “NOAA has been working closely with FEMA to prepare for the storms we will face this season, enabling quick response and recovery in the aftermath of storms.”

Deputy Administrator Hooks, Dr. Rick Spinrad and Director Ken Graham briefed media on preparedness actions to take in preparation for hurricane season.

“We value the close collaboration with our FEMA partners,” said Michael Brennan, Director of NOAA's National Hurricane Center. “Constant communication in the form of decision support briefings throughout the hurricane season allows us to better coordinate and support FEMA's preparation, response and recovery actions to serve the American people.”

To learn more about how to prepare for this year’s hurricane season, visit fema.gov and Ready.gov.

###