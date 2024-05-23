Huize Holding Limited Reports First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Driving new business growth: First Year Premiums (“FYP”) more than doubled sequentially and increased by 29.7% year-over-year to RMB857.2 million, reflecting the progress Huize made in acquiring high-value customers, driving long-term insurance product innovation, and expanding its international presence.

Strengthening operating leverage: Operating expenses decreased by 24.9% year-over-year to RMB81.2 million and the expense-to-income ratio decreased by 10 percentage points to 26.2% from the same period of 2023.

Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to 9.6 million as of March 31, 2024. Huize cooperated with 120 insurer partners , including 74 life and health insurance companies and 46 property and casualty insurance companies, as of March 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were RMB281.4 million (US$39.0 million).

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, said, “We are pleased to report strong FYP growth and our sixth consecutive quarter of profitability which reflected the resilience of our business and the progress we have made in acquiring high-quality customers, increasing customer lifetime value, diversifying our product offerings, optimizing our omnichannel distribution capabilities, and expanding into international markets starting with Hong Kong.”

“We continue to seize market opportunities by enriching our offerings of savings products including participating and annuity products, resulting in 77% year-over-year increase in FYP for savings products and a record high average ticket size for savings products of approximately RMB69,000 in terms of FYP. Moreover, leveraging our comprehensive IFA (Independent Financial Advisers) platform, high quality lead generation and strong sales conversion capabilities of the DTC (Direct-To-Consumer) segment and successful penetration into the Hong Kong market, we have further maximized the LTV (Lifetime Value) potential of our customers, as reflected in our high repeat purchase rate for long-term insurance products of 40.4%, a 70% increase in FYP facilitated by our IFA platform and revenue contribution of 7% from our Hong Kong brokerage business in the first quarter. As of the end of February, cumulative persistency ratios for long-term insurance in the 13th and 25th months remained at industry-high levels of more than 95%.”

“Looking ahead, we are committed to capitalizing on the long-term growth opportunities of the insurance industry in China and across Asia. Our strategic focus will remain on customized insurance product innovation for our targeted demographic sub-segments, platform efficiency and productivity improvement driven by our investment in proprietary AI capabilities, international expansion and digitalization. We will continue to diversify our revenue streams by expanding our Hong Kong business and exploring opportunities in the emerging markets of Southeast Asia where we can replicate our proven business model. As we further optimize the functionality of our insurance AI products, we believe we are uniquely positioned to meet customers’ demand for personalized content and services, support distribution partners in improving productivity, and address insurance carriers’ needs for market insights and risk management.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB1,718.0 million (US$237.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 11.1% from RMB1,932.7 million in the same period of 2023. Within GWP facilitated in the first quarter of 2024, FYP accounted for RMB857.2 million (or 49.9% of total GWP), an increase of 29.7% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB860.8 million (or 50.1% of total GWP), a decrease of 32.3% year-over-year.

Operating revenue was RMB310.3 million (US$43.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.8% from RMB298.9 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in FYP facilitated.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB220.2 million (US$30.5 million) in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 22.4% from RMB179.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in channel expenses.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB44.2 million (US$6.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 21.5% from RMB56.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employment benefits related to employees with sales functions.

General and administrative expenses were RMB22.6 million (US$3.1 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 32.5% from RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employment benefits expenses for general and administrative personnel and share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB14.4 million (US$2.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 21.5% from RMB18.3 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employment benefits for research and development personnel, as well as a decrease in outsourcing labor costs.

Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the period

Net profit was RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB17.9 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net profit was RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB18.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of March 31, 2024, the combined balance of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB281.4 million (US$39.0 million), compared to RMB249.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders as net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and interest on convertible bond. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and the interest on convertible bond. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2203 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 29, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31 As of March 31 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 249,258 281,392 38,972 Restricted cash 42,307 45,254 6,268 Short-term investments 8,879 5,303 734 Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 41,481 41,578 5,758 Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment 178,294 201,416 27,896 Insurance premium receivables 927 1,153 160 Amounts due from related parties 383 3,412 473 Deferred costs 6,147 6,154 852 Prepaid expense and other receivables 78,784 79,205 10,970 Total current assets 606,460 664,867 92,083 Non-current assets Restricted cash 29,687 29,687 4,112 Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 12,495 13,033 1,805 Property, plant and equipment, net 54,107 52,135 7,221 Intangible assets, net 50,743 50,670 7,018 Long-term investments 76,688 75,209 10,416 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,946 117,513 16,275 Goodwill 461 461 65 Other assets 419 366 51 Total non-current assets 340,546 339,074 46,963 Total assets 947,006 1,003,941 139,046 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 30,000 30,000 4,155 Accounts payable 211,905 265,110 36,717 Insurance premium payables 37,514 40,564 5,619 Contract liabilities 2,728 2,570 356 Other payables and accrued expenses 34,850 32,738 4,535 Payroll and welfare payable 56,207 49,431 6,846 Income taxes payable 2,440 2,440 338 Operating lease liabilities 16,949 19,638 2,720 Amount due to related parties 2,451 451 62 Total current liabilities 395,044 442,942 61,348 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 12,048 12,048 1,669 Operating lease liabilities 129,299 129,280 17,905 Payroll and welfare payable 200 - - Total non-current liabilities 141,547 141,328 19,574 Total liabilities 536,591 584,270 80,922 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares 62 62 9 Class B common shares 10 10 1 Treasury stock (28,580 ) (29,512 ) (4,087 ) Additional paid-in capital 905,958 905,958 125,474 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,060 ) (12,561 ) (1,740 ) Accumulated deficits (458,237 ) (451,329 ) (62,508 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders 405,153 412,628 57,149 Non-controlling interests 5,262 7,043 975 Total shareholders’ equity 410,415 419,671 58,124 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 947,006 1,003,941 139,046





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD Operating revenue Brokerage income 288,356 301,882 41,810 Other income 10,554 8,430 1,168 Total operating revenue 298,910 310,312 42,978 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (174,076 ) (217,892 ) (30,178 ) Other cost (5,771 ) (2,303 ) (319 ) Total operating costs (179,847 ) (220,195 ) (30,497 ) Selling expenses (56,279 ) (44,205 ) (6,122 ) General and administrative expenses (33,529 ) (22,632 ) (3,134 ) Research and development expenses (18,312 ) (14,380 ) (1,992 ) Total operating costs and expenses (287,967 ) (301,412 ) (41,745 ) Operating income 10,943 8,900 1,233 Other income/(expenses) Interest income/(expenses) (204 ) 1,224 170 Unrealized exchange loss (129 ) (293 ) (41 ) Investment income/(loss) 459 (2,325 ) (322 ) Others, net 7,321 1,950 270 Profit before income tax, and share of loss of equity method investee 18,390 9,456 1,310 Share of loss of equity method investee (987 ) (767 ) (106 ) Net profit 17,403 8,689 1,204 Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (507 ) 1,781 247 Net profit attributable to common shareholders 17,910 6,908 957 Net profit 17,403 8,689 1,204 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (512 ) 1,499 208 Comprehensive income 16,891 10,188 1,412 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (507 ) 1,781 247 Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders 17,398 8,407 1,165 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net profit per share Basic and diluted 1,012,038,174 988,410,632 988,410,632 Net profit per share attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted 0.02 0.01 0.00





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD Net profit attributable to common shareholders 17,910 6,908 957 Share-based compensation expenses 504 (2,558 ) (354 ) Non-GAAP net profit attributable to common shareholders 18,414 4,350 603



