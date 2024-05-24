“It Was Nevada” by Tony Lesperance at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB)
Tony Lesperance held a successful book signing during the 2024 LATFOB at the University of Southern California on April 20–21, 2024.
We didn’t have any kind of a radio in the house that worked at night, we could get some Los Angeles’ stations during the day. The nights were lonely when Dad was out.”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Lesperance, in partnership with ARPress, held a successful book signing event during the much-anticipated 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) at the University of Southern California on April 20–21, 2024. Participants around the globe were able to meet Tony Lesperance and have their copies of “It Was Nevada” signed by the esteemed author.
— excerpt from the book
“It Was Nevada” by Tony Lesperance was also among the books displayed in the book gallery at the ARPress booth. The book signing and book gallery organized by ARPress aims to connect readers and authors by exposing their works at an event attended by audiences around the globe.
Author Tony Lesperance was born and raised during the height of the Depression, but his father made sure that he would learn how to deal with his world. As a teenager, Tony was shipped to Nevada by his father to work on a ranch to give him direction in life. His teenage diversion turned into a lifelong love for Nevada, particularly Nevada ranching and farming.
“It Was Nevada” introduces the audience to the state’s most prominent industry in the past and recounts its battle for survival as Nevada transitions from the most rural to the most urban state in the country.
“It Was Nevada” by Tony Lesperance was commended by the Hollywood Book Reviews, acknowledging that “This is the perfect book for those who enjoy contemporary reads, especially those with a blend of drama, character growth, and non-fiction elements as well. The history and culture that was explored throughout this novel was not only reflected in the author’s writing style, but the descriptive nature made these characters and scenes feel far more alive and engaging on the pages. The shocking twists and turns in the story of Terry Hope and his struggle to not only pursue his dreams, but to save a dying industry in the process, made this a momentous and exhilarating journey.”
Moreover, this masterpiece was displayed during the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) on October 18–22, 2023, at Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
"It Was Nevada" by Tony Lesperance is now available and distributed worldwide in leading online bookstores.
