Governor Abbott Announces Over $215,000 Career Training Grant To Kilgore College

TEXAS, May 23 - May 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant totaling more than $215,000 has been awarded to Kilgore College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). This JET grant will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the college purchase and install equipment to initially train over 460 students for high-demand occupations such as radiologic technologists and technicians.

“As the Texas economy continues to grow, it is imperative that we invest in our students so they can thrive in the workforce of tomorrow,” said Governor Abbott. “This career training grant to Kilgore College will help equip students in East Texas with the skills they need to pursue high-demand careers. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and our education partners for their ongoing efforts to help provide critical job training to Texans across the state.”

“JET grants like the one awarded to Kilgore College are a good investment in the future of Texas’ economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Hundreds of students will receive training to pursue long-term careers in occupations with critically high demand.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Kilgore College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

