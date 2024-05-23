Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on sexual assault of a child warrant

LAREDO, Texas – For the second time this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry encountered a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.

“Our officers are the front line of this nation and take seriously their border security duties,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This is the second apprehension in a matter of days of a person wanted for a child-related sex offense. These apprehensions illustrate the important role our officers play in securing our country and our local community as well.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Wednesday, May 22, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred vehicle driver Mario Sanchez, 65, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child issued by Laredo Police Department. CBP officers turned Sanchez over to Laredo police officers for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.