Learning to Achieve Wellness Celebrates Neuronetics' FDA Clearance for TMS device to Treat Adolescent Depression

83% of patients who complete Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation treatment experience measurable relief and 62% experience full remission of depression symptoms

BRANDON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning to Achieve Wellness, a leading provider of cutting-edge mental health solutions, is thrilled to announce the momentous achievement of its partner, Neuronetics, in securing 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the utilization of its transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device in treating adolescents battling major depressive disorder (MDD).

The expanded label positions Neuronetics' Neurostar TMS device as the first and only FDA-cleared TMS therapy for adolescents with MDD, reaffirming Learning to Achieve Wellness’s commitment to providing its clients with access to the most innovative and effective treatments available.

With the FDA's expansion of the label to encompass individuals aged 15 to 21 years, Learning to Achieve Wellness recognizes the profound significance of this milestone in addressing the critical need for effective therapeutic options for adolescent depression. The compelling real-world data shared by Neuronetics, showcasing clinically meaningful improvements in depression severity in 78% of treated patients, further reinforces the transformative potential of this groundbreaking therapy.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of revolutionizing mental health care. We offer TMS, Therapy, Medication, and GeneSight testing. These innovative practices in functional psychiatry and medicine help you get to the root cause of your issues and address them," remarked Lillian Ingram, CEO of Learning to Achieve Wellness.

Learning to Achieve Wellness offers a comprehensive range of mental health services tailored specifically to teenagers, including therapy, medication management, and the groundbreaking NeuroStar TMS treatment, now FDA-cleared for adolescents aged 15 and over.

This innovative approach aims to provide effective solutions for adolescent depression while minimizing or eliminating unwanted side effects. In addition to teen-focused services, Learning to Achieve Wellness also provides medication management and therapeutic communication for all ages, including children, adults, and seniors. With locations in Brandon, FL, and Brooksville, FL, Learning to Achieve Wellness ensures accessibility to its transformative mental health treatments for adolescents across the region.

Driven by a shared vision of transforming mental health care, Learning to Achieve Wellness remains dedicated to raising awareness and facilitating access to Neuronetics' groundbreaking therapy. As leaders in psychiatry, we congratulate Neuronetics on this significant achievement and look forward to continuing its partnership in pioneering advancements in mental health care.

About Learning to Achieve Wellness

Medication Management and Therapeutic Communication for all ages. In person and virtual visits are available. Offering NeuroStar TMS for depression and OCD, and GeneSight Testing. Care and treatment for children, adolescents, and adults who are dealing with stress, need extra support, or need medication management.