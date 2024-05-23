ERLIN1/2 scaffolds bridge TMUB1 and RNF170 and restrict cholesterol esterification to regulate the secretory pathway

Here, we show that complexes of ERLIN1 and ERLIN2 limit cholesterol esterification, thereby promoting cholesterol trafficking from the ER to the Golgi apparatus and regulating the secretory pathway. In addition, we demonstrate that ERLIN scaffolds mediate the interaction between RNF170 and a long isoform of TMUB1 (TMUB1-L). TMUB1-L and RNF170 bind ERLIN monomers via a conserved domain, and the interaction interface in ERLIN1 and ERLIN2 is targeted by pathogenic mutations in HSP. Our data define the ERLIN complex as a crucial scaffold that couples cholesterol homeostasis to regulatory ERAD pathways controlled by RNF170 and TMUB1.

The ER is the largest membrane-bound organelle and is involved in essential functions, including protein and lipid biosynthesis and calcium homeostasis. Similar to other cellular membranes, the ER lipid bilayer is organized in protein and lipid nanodomains, which define its major regions (nuclear envelope, cisternae, and peripheral tubules), compartmentalize specific processes, and mediate dynamic interactions with other cellular organelles at membrane contact sites ( English & Voeltz, 2013 ). E3 ubiquitin ligases embedded in the ER membrane regulate the turnover of ER-resident proteins and remove misfolded secretory cargos during biogenesis in a process called ER-associated degradation (ERAD), thus preventing proteotoxicity ( Christianson & Carvalho, 2022 ). How these regulatory enzymes are compartmentalized in the ER membrane is poorly understood.

Results

A conserved luminal domain in TMUB1-L and RNF170 interacts with the ERLIN complex TMUB1-L and RNF170 have a similar topology with a luminal domain, three transmembrane domains, and a cytosolic UBL and RING domain, respectively (Fig 3A). Inspection of the N-terminal luminal domain of TMUB1-L, which is required for interaction with ERLINs, revealed the presence of a stretch of seven amino acids that was conserved in the N-terminal domain of RNF170 (Fig 3B). We used AlphaFold-Multimer (Evans et al, 2021 Preprint), to model the three-dimensional interaction between TMUB1-L, RNF170, and a dimer of ERLIN1 and ERLIN2 (Fig 3C). The best model predicted that the conserved N-terminal motif of RNF170 and TMUB1 interacts with the SPFH domain of each ERLIN subunit at different interfaces. The first interaction occurs with a β-sheet in the ERLINs. Hydrogen bonds are predicted between Tyr51 of ERLIN1 and Gly21 of RNF170, whereas Phe49 and Leu51 in ERLIN2 contact Gly6 and Gly10 of TMUB1, respectively. On the second interface, Glu5 of TMUB1-L or the corresponding Glu20 of RNF170 binds to the adjacent ERLIN subunit with hydrogen bonds predicted with Arg38 and Thr44 in ERLIN1 and Arg36 and Thr42 in ERLIN2 (Fig 3D). Figure 3. Model of the ERLIN1/2-RNF170-TMUB1-L complex. (A) Schematic representation of the ERLIN1/2-RNF170-TMUB1-L complex topology. (B) N-terminal conserved motif alignment in TMUB1-L, TMUB2, and RNF170. (C) AlphaFold-Multimer model of ERLIN1/2-TMUB1-L-RNF170. ERLIN1 is represented in violet, ERLIN2 in pink, TMUB1 in green, and RNF170 in yellow. (D) Enlargement of the docking site with predicted H-bonds. Conserved sequences between ERLIN1 and ERLIN2 are shown in cyan and between TMUB1 and RNF170 in red. (E) Enlargement of the same complex containing the ERLIN2 R36K-G48V-H50Y variants. (F) Western blot of transfected ERLIN2-FLAG variants expressed in HeLa cells detected with anti-FLAG antibody. Source data are available for this figure. A Gly50Val substitution in ERLIN1 has been implicated in autosomal recessive SPG62 (Novarino et al, 2014), whereas His50Tyr (ClinVar ID: 947803) and Arg36Lys (ClinVar ID: 1720746) in ERLIN2 have been reported as a variant of unknown significance in individuals with spastic paraplegia. We explored whether these variants alter the interaction of the ERLINs with TMUB1-L and RNF170, by modelling the interaction after mutating the corresponding residues in ERLIN2 (Fig 3E). The size of the ERLIN2 β-sheet between Gly48 and His50 is shortened by introducing the mutations, and the hydrogen bonds predicted between TMUB1-L and the ERLIN subunits at the two interaction interfaces are lost (Fig 3E). The expression of ERLIN2-FLAG mutant constructs carrying these variants individually or in combination showed that the Gly48 is required for the stability of the protein (Fig 3F). Similarly, the simultaneous mutation of the two residues predicted to form hydrogen bonds with both TMUB1-L and RNF170 also induces protein degradation (Fig 3F). These data support the hypothesis that these variants are pathogenic and that the interaction of ERLINs with TMUB1-L and RNF170 plays a role in stabilizing the ERLIN complex.

Loss of ERLINs perturbs pathways linked to cell adhesion and vesicular trafficking To uncover pathways regulated by the ERLIN complex, we first used unbiased omics-based approaches. Transcriptomics analysis of WT and DKO cells confirmed activation of the SREBP pathway upon ERLIN depletion (Huber et al, 2013); however, this was milder than previously reported (Fig 4A and Table S3). Over-representation analysis of the DKO transcriptome showed a significant down-regulation of GO terms related not only to the ER, but also to focal adhesion, cell adhesion, and cadherin binding (Fig 4B). We used label-free quantitative MS to reveal changes at the proteome level in DKO cells. We only considered proteins measured by at least two peptides, showing significant changes in abundance between DKO and WT, and substantially rescued by re-expressing the ERLINs. Of 2,742 proteins measured in the post-nuclear supernatant, only 34 fulfilled these criteria (Fig 4C and Table S4). Many of these proteins functionally belonged to pathways related to sterol and lipid metabolism and cell adhesion (Fig 4C). Most of these changes were mirrored by transcriptional alterations (Fig 4C). ER-resident enzymes involved in neutral lipid and cholesterol metabolism (ACSL1, HMGCR, and SQLE) and regulated by SREBPs were increased. Furthermore, we found that β-catenin (CTNNB1) was increased in DKO cells and rescued in the DKO+E1/E2 cells. Alteration of the β-catenin pathway was further confirmed via Western blot (Fig S3A and B) and was paralleled by a migration defect in a scratch assay, in which DKO cells took more time to fill a gap on a plate compared with WT and DKO+E1/E2 cells (Fig S3C and D). Figure 4. RNA-seq and proteomics of double knock-out (DKO) reveal perturbed pathways. (A) Volcano plot of the RNA-seq analysis. Genes with Q-value ≤ 0.05 are labelled in blue, and known SREBP target genes are labelled in red. (B) Over-representation analysis of the down-regulated genes from the RNA-seq. N = 4 biological replicates. GOCC, gene ontology cellular component; GOMF, gene ontology molecular function. (C) Heatmap of z-score normalized intensities of significant proteins in ANOVA (Q-value ≤ 0.05) with log 2 fold change ≥ 0.59 or ≤ −0.59 in WT versus DKO, and DKO versus DKO+E1/E2, but not in WT versus DKO+E1/E2. N = 4 biological replicates. Figure S3. ERLIN depletion affects adhesion proteins and cell migration. (A, B) Western blot in WT, double knock-out (DKO), and DKO+E1/E2 for β-catenin and N-cadherin with quantification. Data points are biological replicates. Graphs represent the mean ± SD. A t test was performed. (C, D) Quantification of three independent experiments (C) and representative images (D) of a scratch assay in WT, DKO, and DKO+E1/E2. Graphs represent the mean ± SD. Two-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple comparison test was performed. Source data are available for this figure. We reasoned that the lack of the scaffolding function of the ERLIN complex in the ER may not necessarily affect overall protein abundance but may change their dynamic subcellular distribution by impairing recruitment to cholesterol-enriched nanodomains. We therefore combined the flotation gradient used to separate DRMs with stable isotope labelling by amino acids in cell culture (SILAC) (Ong et al, 2002) and analysed protein abundance in five collected fractions with different densities. The major advantage of this approach is allowing us to combine WT, DKO, and DKO+E1/E2 cell lysates before loading them on the flotation column, thus reducing the variability of fraction collection among samples (Fig 5A). Proteins associated with DRMs are recovered in low-density fractions; however, they can shift from one fraction to another upon altered cellular lipid composition or signalling stimulation (Simons & Toomre, 2000; Foster et al, 2003). This approach confirmed that in WT cells, ERLIN1, ERLIN2, and other DRM-associated proteins, such as FLOT1 and FLOT2, are enriched in fraction II, as previously detected by Western blot (Figs S4 and 1D). The overall distribution of the log 2 normalized protein ratio was similar between all comparisons in fractions II to V (Fig 5B). Fraction I contained significantly less proteins than the other fractions, which accumulated in the DKO compared with the other genotypes (Fig 5B). We used unsupervised clustering to identify proteins that were significantly changed in the three comparisons (KO/WT, DKO+E1/E2/DKO, and DKO+E1/E2/WT). We identified cluster 170 in fraction I and cluster 155 in fraction II as containing proteins that were up-regulated in the DKO and rescued in the DKO+E1/E2 cells (Fig 5C, D, F, and G and Table S5). Pathway analysis showed that these clusters were enriched in proteins belonging to adherens and anchoring junctions, to the plasma membrane, and to membrane-bound vesicles (Fig 5E and H). Surprisingly, cluster 577 in fraction IV contained proteins belonging to the same GO terms, showing, however, an opposite trend compared with the previous two clusters. Thus, proteomics of DKO cells suggests perturbations of proteins that follow the secretory route. Figure 5. Lack of ERLINs alters the distribution of proteins in detergent-resistant membrane fractions. (A) Scheme of SILAC approach combined with the DRM isolation protocol. (B) Normalized SILAC ratio of each fraction. (C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K) Unsupervised cluster analysis of significantly regulated proteins (ANOVA Q-value ≤ 0.05) detected in fractions I, II, and IV reveals clusters of proteins that are perturbed in double knock-out and rescued in DKO+E1/E2 (RES). Heatmaps of fractions I, II, and IV, respectively (C, F, I). Log 2 normalized SILAC ratio of clusters 170, 155, and 577 (D, G, J) and corresponding significantly enriched GO terms (Q-value ≤ 0.05) with Fisher’s exact test (E, H, K). Figure S4. Intensity of selected proteins in different fractions measured by SILAC in cell culture. The purity of the DRM isolation in SILAC experiments was tested using the localization of FLOT1 and KIDINS220 as DRM markers, RTN4 as a non-DRM protein, and GAPDH as a soluble protein.

Loss of the ERLIN complex leads to a collapse of ER tubules and Golgi fragmentation Based on the previous results, we hypothesized that trafficking along the secretory compartment may be impaired in DKO cells. As a first step, we used antibodies against reticulon 4 (RTN4), which is enriched in the tubular ER, to assess whether the general morphology of the ER was affected in DKO cells. Although the total levels of RTN4 did not change in cells of different genotypes (Table S4), immunofluorescence analysis showed altered ER morphology in DKO cells, which were intriguingly depleted of ER peripheral tubules in comparison with both WT and DKO+E1/E2 cells (Fig 6A and B). We also noticed that the cell area labelled by RTN4 staining in DKO cells appeared smaller 24 h after plating (Fig S5A), although the cell size was unchanged when assessed in cytofluorometry (Fig S5B). Therefore, the ER phenotype may be influenced by a defect of the cells in spreading on the plate, consistent with the cell adhesion defect. Figure 6. Double knock-out (DKO) cells show defects along the secretory pathway. (A) Immunofluorescence of the ER using an anti-RTN4 antibody in cells of different genotypes. (B) For quantification of (A), ER tubules were classified as normal, intermediate, and collapsed. N = 3 independent experiments (at least 90 cells were analysed per genotype). SD is shown. P-value refers to the collapsed phenotype. (C) RUSH assay using the vesicular stomatitis virus G–GFP construct. Cells were fixed at indicated time points and stained for GM130 to label the Golgi apparatus. (D) Quantification of the percentage of GFP colocalizing with GM130 at each time point. The ratio between the GFP signal inside the GM130-positive area and the total GFP signal is shown. N = 4 biological replicates (at least 110 cells were analysed per genotype for each time point). (E) Immunofluorescence of the Golgi apparatus using an anti-GM130 antibody. (F) Quantification of the experiment as in (E). N = 3 biological replicates (at least 300 cells were analysed per genotype). Graphs show individual data points, mean, and SD. The statistical tests employed are one-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s multiple comparison test. Figure S5. DKO cells display defects in post-Golgi trafficking of VSVG–GFP. (A) Quantification of the area occupied by the RTN4 staining in cells of different genotypes. (N = 3, minimum 35 cells counted per genotype and replicate). A t test was performed. (B) Cell size measured in cytofluorometry (N = 3; 10,000 events per genotype and replicate). Graphs show individual data points, with mean and SD. (C) Live imaging of RUSH assay using the VSVG–GFP construct; pictures show different time points of the video. A Fire LUT was applied using ImageJ to show the levels of fluorophore accumulating in the Golgi apparatus. The bar represents the value of the pixel. (D) GM130 immunofluorescence of WT, ERLIN DKO, and TMUB1-L KO cells. Scale bar = 10 μm. (E) Quantification of Golgi fragmentation. N = 5 biological replicates (at least 200 cells were analysed per genotype). The statistical test shown is the paired one-way analysis of variance with post hoc Tukey’s multiple comparison test. Graphs show individual data points, mean, and SD. To assess trafficking along the secretory system, we employed the retention using selective hooks (RUSH) system (Boncompain et al, 2012). This system comprises a hook fused to streptavidin, which is bound to the donor compartment (the ER), and a reporter protein fused to a streptavidin-binding domain. The addition of biotin to the medium synchronously competes with the streptavidin-binding domain, releasing the reporter protein from the hook and allowing its trafficking along the secretory pathway. We employed the vesicular stomatitis virus G (VSVG) glycoprotein expressed with a fluorescent EGFP tag as a reporter and monitored in live imaging its trafficking after biotin addition in WT, DKO, and DKO+E1/E2 cells (Fig S5C and Video 1, Video 2, and Video 3). In WT and DKO+E1/E2 cells, VSVG-GFP translocated from the ER to the Golgi compartment within ∼10 min, followed by trafficking to the exocytic compartment. In ERLIN-deficient cells, VSVG-GFP moved from the ER to a fragmented vesicular compartment within 10 min after adding biotin, and then remained largely confined within these structures. When we analysed colocalization of the VSVG signal with the Golgi marker GM130 in cells fixed at different time points after biotin addition, we confirmed that in DKO cells, the VSVG-EGFP remained elevated in the Golgi after 60 min from biotin addition, in contrast to WT and DKO+E1/E2 cells (Fig 6C and D). Furthermore, the loss of ERLINs induced Golgi fragmentation (Fig 6E and F), a phenotype that was rescued in DKO+E1/E2 cells (Fig 6E–G). We then examined whether Golgi proteins changed their abundance in the different fractions analysed by SILAC among genotypes (Table S5), as a further indication of the organelle dispersal in DKO cells. ARF1 was affected in clusters 170, 155, and 577 in fractions I, II, and IV, respectively. Additional Golgi proteins, including GORASP2 (GRASP55), were changed in abundance in cluster 577 of fraction IV (Table S5). The steady-state levels of GM130 (GOLGA2) were unaffected in the post-nuclear supernatant proteomics but were perturbed in the fraction III analysed by SILAC (Tables S4 and S5). Thus, the lack of the ERLIN complex does not impair ER-to-Golgi trafficking but induces morphological defects of the Golgi apparatus and affects post-Golgi trafficking. Notably, we observed dispersion of the Golgi apparatus also upon TMUB1-L depletion (Fig S5D and E).