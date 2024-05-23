U.S. Department of Transportation’s Research Agency Advances Work to Incorporate Artificial Intelligence Safely into Transportation Applications

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

New RFI now in Federal Register seeks input from a broad array of stakeholders on how best to pursue this emerging technology

Washington, DC -- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Advanced Research Projects Agency - Infrastructure (ARPA-I) is seeking input on the potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) across all modes of transportation, as well as emerging challenges and opportunities in creating and deploying AI technologies.

The Request for Information (RFI) is pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14110 of October 30, 2023, entitled “Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence.”

The questions in the RFI are:

Question 1: What are the relevant current or near-term applications of AI in transportation?

Question 2: What are the future potential opportunities in transportation that AI can facilitate?

Question 3: What are the current or future challenges of AI in transportation, including risks presented by the use of AI in transportation and potential barriers to its responsible adoption?

Question 4: What are the opportunities, challenges, and risks of AI related to autonomous mobility ecosystems, including software-defined AI enhancements?

Question 5: Comment on any other considerations relevant to the development, challenges, and opportunities of AI in transportation that have not been included in the questions above.

“AI has the potential to transform transportation and mobility in the future, just as it will transform our society and economy. As a result, there is tremendous promise for AI in transportation, but also peril if it is misapplied. ARPA-I would like to hear from a broad range of stakeholders on how AI can assist the DOT in developing the future of mobility that is safer, more efficient and lower emitting, while improving equity and access to all,” said Dr. Robert C. Hampshire, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology and Chief Scientist at DOT.

Written submissions must be received by July 2, 2024.

Please submit any written comments electronically through the Federal Rulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov/document/DOT-OST-2024-0049-0001. Note that, except as provided in the RFI, all submissions received, including any personal information provided, will be posted without change and will be available to the public on https://www.regulations.gov. You may review DOT’s complete Privacy Act Statement in the Federal Register published on April 11, 2000 (65 FR 19477) or at https://www.transportation.gov/privacy.

For questions about this RFI, please email ARPA-I@dot.gov.

