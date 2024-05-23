A state appeals court upheld $2.7 million in damages Wednesday against suppliers of asbestos pipes that caused the death of an Oakland man who was exposed to the hazardous mineral from his brother’s work with the pipes. It is the state’s first appellate ruling allowing damages for harm to a non-household member.
Ruling in Oakland case expands who can collect damages from asbestos harm
