ISC Appoints Todd Antill as Vice President of Registry Operations

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Antill as Vice President, Registry Operations, effective immediately. Todd takes over the leadership of one of the Company’s core segments following the retirement of Ken Budzak earlier this month.



“Following a process to fill the leadership role of our Registry Operations segment, we are pleased to have selected Todd to lead the segment as the Company enters its next phase of growth,” says ISC President and CEO, Shawn Peters. “Todd brings a wealth of experience and is an accomplished strategist and collaborative leader who has held senior leadership positions in regional companies as well as market-leading global organizations. I look forward to working with Todd and benefitting from his contributions to our executive leadership team.”

Todd spent the last several years in senior roles with Nutrien, most recently as Senior Director, Information and Digital Solutions. As part of the Nutrien IDS (IT) Global Leadership Team, Todd was responsible for developing the strategic vision for IDS services across Nutrien’s expansive fleet of Nitrogen, Phosphate and Potash facilities spread throughout North America and Trinidad and Tobago. In this role, he helped lead a comprehensive digital transformation in Potash, delivering tangible improvements throughout the Business Unit and across all segments of the operational landscape. He also represented IT on the Executive Leadership Teams for both Potash and Nitrogen and Phosphate.

Todd also has previous experience in registries and has worked across numerous business sectors, including Mining, Industrial Manufacturing, Registry Services, Finance, Crown corporations (Utilities and Telecommunications) and both Provincial and Federal Government Departments.

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

