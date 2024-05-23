LifeStance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



UBS Healthcare Services Cape Cod Summit

Participants: Dave Bourdon, CFO, and Monica Prokocki, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Location: Chatham Bars Inn, Chatham, MA

Note: No presentation due to event format; investor meetings only

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Dave Bourdon, CFO, and Monica Prokocki, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Date: Monday, June 10, 2024

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Moderated by: Jamie Perse

If applicable, the presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be made available following the event, on the Investor Relations section of LifeStance’s website at https://investor.lifestance.com.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 6,800 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

