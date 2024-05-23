Submit Release
Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

 

PHOENIX, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 30, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net revenue and Net income of $420 million and $34 million, respectively.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 23.6% with factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 22.4%, down 170 bps and 200 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter.
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $4.03 compared to $5.39 in last year's fourth quarter.

Full Fiscal Year Highlights

  • Net revenue was $1,795 million, down $348 million or 16.2% compared to $2,143 million last year.
  • Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 23.2%, compared to 25.3% in the prior year.
  • Income before income taxes was $199 million, down $108 million or 35.2% compared to $307 million in the prior year
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $18.37 compared to $26.95 last year.
  • Backlogs at March 30, 2024 were $191 million, up $31 million or 19.4% compared to $160 million three months ago and down from $244 million at April 1, 2023.
  • Stock repurchases were approximately $110 million in the year.

Commenting on the results, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The quarter started with several plants missing operating days due to thin backlogs coming out of the holidays. However, as the quarter progressed, order rates improved and almost all plants were back to 5-day operations."

He continued, "Against the backdrop of higher interest rates and economic challenges, our team continued to deliver solid margins and cash flow. During the year, we significantly increased capacity through the successful integration of the Solitaire acquisition and the Hamlet and Glendale plant startups; we expanded our retail distribution footprint; we rolled out our new Anthem series, the first nationally available HUD-approved manufactured duplex; and we responsibly managed our balance sheet with approximately $110 million of share repurchases. Affordable housing remains a pressing need and our ability to provide affordable homes for families has never been stronger."

Three months ended March 30, 2024 compared to three months ended April 1, 2023

  Three Months Ended        
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023		   Change
Net revenue              
Factory-built housing $ 398,493   $ 456,058   $ (57,565 )   (12.6 )%
Financial services   21,625     20,322     1,303     6.4 %
  $ 420,118   $ 476,380   $ (56,262 )   (11.8 )%
               
Factory-built modules sold   6,231     7,236     (1,005 )   (13.9 )%
               
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)   3,938     4,477     (539 )   (12.0 )%
               
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 101,192   $ 101,867   $ (675 )   (0.7 )%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the decrease in Net revenue was primarily due to lower sales volume.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily due to more insurance policies in force in the current period compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.
  Three Months Ended        
($ in thousands) March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023		   Change
Gross profit              
Factory-built housing $ 89,288     $ 111,355     $ (22,067 )   (19.8 )%
Financial services   9,727       9,286       441     4.7 %
  $ 99,015     $ 120,641     $ (21,626 )   (17.9 )%
               
Gross profit as % of Net revenue              
Consolidated   23.6 %     25.3 %     N/A     (1.7 )%
Factory-built housing   22.4 %     24.4 %     N/A     (2.0 )%
Financial services   45.0 %     45.7 %     N/A     (0.7 )%
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses              
Factory-built housing $ 55,937     $ 61,208     $ (5,271 )   (8.6 )%
Financial services   5,485       5,181       304     5.9 %
  $ 61,422     $ 66,389     $ (4,967 )   (7.5 )%
               
Income from operations              
Factory-built housing $ 33,351     $ 50,147     $ (16,796 )           (33.5 )%
Financial services   4,242       4,105       137             3.3 %
  $ 37,593     $ 54,252     $ (16,659 )           (30.7 )%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit decreased from lower sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased primarily as a result of decreases in non-recurring expenses related to third-party consultants fees for energy efficient home tax credits, lower costs in the current year related to the ongoing litigation between an indemnified former officer and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), Solitaire acquisition costs in the prior year period, as well as lower compensation on reduced earnings.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit increased primarily due to higher revenue from more insurance policies in force in the current period compared to the prior year and fewer weather related events compared to the prior year.
  Three Months Ended          
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023		   Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 33,934   $ 47,312   $         (13,378 )           (28.3 )%
Diluted net income per share $ 4.03   $ 5.39   $         (1.36 )           (25.2 )%

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

    Three Months Ended
($ in millions) March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023
Net revenue
Unrealized gains recognized during the period on marketable equity securities held in the financial services segment $ 0.9     $ 0.4  
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits                 (2.2 )
Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, including indemnified costs of a former officer   (0.4 )             (1.9 )
Acquisition related transaction costs                 (1.9 )
Other income, net
Corporate unrealized gains recognized during the period on securities held         2.0  
Income tax expense
Energy efficient home tax credits, net         3.0  
Tax benefits from stock option exercises   0.2       0.5  

Year ended March 30, 2024 compared to the year ended April 1, 2023

  Year Ended        
 ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023		   Change
Net revenue              
Factory-built housing $ 1,716,607   $ 2,069,450   $ (352,843 )   (17.1 )%
Financial services   78,185     73,263     4,922     6.7 %
  $ 1,794,792   $ 2,142,713   $ (347,921 )   (16.2 )%
               
Factory-built modules sold   27,355     32,885     (5,530 )   (16.8 )%
               
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)   16,928     19,376     (2,448 )   (12.6 )%
               
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 101,406   $ 106,805   $ (5,399 )   (5.1 )%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year decrease in Net revenue was primarily due to lower home sales volume and lower selling prices, partially offset by full year activity from the Solitaire Homes acquisition compared to only three months of activity in the prior year.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased year-over-year primarily due to more insurance policies in force in the current year compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.
  Year Ended        
($ in thousands) March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023		   Change
Gross profit              
Factory-built housing $ 398,919     $ 523,529     $ (124,610 )   (23.8 )%
Financial services   27,983       31,403       (3,420 )   (10.9 )%
  $ 426,902     $ 554,932     $ (128,030 )   (23.1 )%
               
Gross profit as % of Net revenue              
Consolidated   23.8 %     25.9 %     N/A     (2.1 )%
Factory-built housing   23.2 %     25.3 %     N/A     (2.1 )%
Financial services   35.8 %     42.9 %     N/A     (7.1 )%
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses              
Factory-built housing $ 226,267     $ 237,898     $ (11,631 )           (4.9 )%
Financial services   21,653       20,425       1,228             6.0 %
  $ 247,920     $ 258,323     $ (10,403 )           (4.0 )%
               
Income from operations              
Factory-built housing $ 172,652     $ 285,631     $ (112,979 )           (39.6 )%
Financial services   6,330       10,978       (4,648 )           (42.3 )%
  $ 178,982     $ 296,609     $ (117,627 )           (39.7 )%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit decreased from lower home sales and lower selling prices. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased as a result of lower incentive compensation on reduced sales.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related insurance claims and reduced revenue from loan sales.
  Year Ended          
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023		   Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 157,817   $ 240,554   $ (82,737 )   (34.4 )%
Diluted net income per share $ 18.37   $ 26.95   $ (8.58 )   (31.8 )%

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

    Year Ended
($ in millions) March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023
Net revenue
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ 1.3     $ (0.1 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses    
Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits         (7.3 )
Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, net of recovery   (3.4 )     (5.5 )
Acquisition transaction costs         (2.5 )
Other income, net
Gains recognized during the period on corporate securities   0.3       0.8  
Income tax expense
Energy efficient home tax credits, net         8.1  
Tax benefits from stock option exercises   1.3       0.9  

Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, May 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco’s current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco’s business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco’s ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successfully defend against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 1, 2023 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco’s reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023
ASSETS (Unaudited)    
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 352,687     $ 271,427  
Restricted cash, current   15,481       11,728  
Accounts receivable, net   77,123       89,347  
Short-term investments   18,270       14,978  
Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net   20,713       17,019  
Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net   40,787       43,414  
Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net   2,529       640  
Inventories   241,339       263,150  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   82,870       92,876  
Total current assets   851,799       804,579  
Restricted cash   585       335  
Investments   17,316       18,639  
Consumer loans receivable, net   23,354       27,129  
Commercial loans receivable, net   45,660       53,890  
Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net   2,065       4,033  
Property, plant and equipment, net   224,199       228,278  
Goodwill   121,934       114,547  
Other intangibles, net   28,221       29,790  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   39,027       26,755  
Total assets $ 1,354,160     $ 1,307,975  
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 33,531     $ 30,730  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   239,736       262,661  
Total current liabilities   273,267       293,391  
Operating lease liabilities   35,148       21,678  
Other liabilities   7,759       7,820  
Deferred income taxes   4,575       7,581  
Redeemable noncontrolling interest         1,219  
Stockholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,389,953 and 9,337,125 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,320,718 and 8,665,324 shares, respectively   94       93  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,069,235 and 671,801 shares, respectively   (274,693 )     (164,452 )
Additional paid-in capital   281,216       271,950  
Retained earnings   1,027,127       869,310  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (333 )     (615 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,033,411       976,286  
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,354,160     $ 1,307,975  
 


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023		   March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023
Net revenue $ 420,118     $ 476,380     $ 1,794,792     $ 2,142,713  
Cost of sales   321,103       355,739       1,367,890       1,587,781  
Gross profit   99,015       120,641       426,902       554,932  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   61,422       66,389       247,920       258,323  
Income from operations   37,593       54,252       178,982       296,609  
Interest income   5,334       3,933       20,998       10,679  
Interest expense   (284 )     (300 )     (1,649 )     (910 )
Other income, net   292       676       849       385  
Income before income taxes   42,935       58,561       199,180       306,763  
Income tax expense   (9,001 )     (11,201 )     (41,275 )     (65,922 )
Net income   33,934       47,360       157,905       240,841  
Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest         48       88       287  
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 33,934     $ 47,312     $ 157,817     $ 240,554  
               
Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders              
Basic $ 4.07     $ 5.45     $ 18.55     $ 27.20  
Diluted $ 4.03     $ 5.39     $ 18.37     $ 26.95  
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic   8,338,595       8,683,376       8,506,673       8,844,326  
Diluted   8,428,613       8,781,079       8,591,911       8,924,452  
 


CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023		   March 30,
2024		   April 1,
2023
Capital expenditures $ 4,184   $ 3,256   $ 17,421   $ 44,106
Depreciation $ 4,279   $ 4,170   $ 16,956   $ 14,833
Amortization of other intangibles $ 392   $ 559   $ 1,569   $ 2,070


For additional information, contact:
Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com 
 
Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavcoindustries.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

