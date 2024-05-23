Parsons Named One of Forbes’ 2024 Best Employers for New Grads

CHANTILLY, Va., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leader in national security and global infrastructure, announced today that the company has been listed on Forbes’ Best Companies for New Grads 2024 list. The recognition highlights how the company is a destination employer for young professionals and top talent.



This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 21st, 2024, and can be viewed at www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-for-new-grads/ .

“Being recognized by Forbes for our commitment to early career professionals is a testament to Parsons’ status leadership as an employer of choice,” said Susan Balaguer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Parsons. “We champion opportunities for new graduates to “imagine next” as they begin their careers, in a culture that fosters inclusion and innovation in support of our customers’ mission.”

Earlier this year, Parsons launched its seventh employee business resource group (EBRG), the Formation of Rising Career Employees (FORCE), which is designed for employees who are in the early career stage. Through FORCE, the company reiterated its commitment to empowering collaboration across the company through mentorship, connection, and developmental advancement.

Parsons offers internships across the globe; this year, the company’s North American program is slated to bring in a record high of more than 250 interns for 2024. Parsons’ internship program is a curated experience that gives university students the opportunity to develop personally and professionally through various employee panels, workshops, an intern mentorship program, and networking opportunities, while engaging in real-world experiences by working directly with the company’s customers and teams.

America’s Best Employers for New Grads are identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 100,000 U.S. young professionals (employees who have fewer than 10 years of work experience) from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Additional data was gathered via publicly available company information and was analyzed using a scoring model. Over 2 million employer evaluations were considered.

To learn more about Life At Parsons and the company’s internship program, please visit and https://www.parsons.com/life/ and www.parsons.com/internships/

