Udemy to Participate in Two June Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced that Udemy leadership will participate in two June investor conferences, including:

William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference - Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET.

- Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET. BofA Securities Global Technology Conference - Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. PT / 12:20 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts will be available through the “ Events & Presentations ” section of Udemy’s investor relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/ . An archived replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) transforms lives through learning by providing flexible and effective skills development and validation. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and its community of instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills – from generative AI to leadership . The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include FenderⓇ, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Gurugram, India.