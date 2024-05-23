Jay Celebrates the New Industrial Park to Support New Business and Expansion

The Jay Industrial Authority recently celebrated the ribbon cutting for a new business industrial park. The development of the site is supported by a $1.43 million investment from the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity (PREP Fund) awarded by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce).

“We are thankful and blessed to have received the PREP funding from Commerce. We are excited to be able to complete the needed projects within the park,” said Becki Farley, Mayor of Jay. “It would take us a considerable amount of time to add the needed infrastructure to our park due to the costs. These improvements will provide opportunities for businesses to open and add the needed jobs to our community. The partnership we share with Commerce is invaluable to us and we hope to continue our relationship for years to come.”

The new industrial park will allow Jay to competitively attract new businesses and companies looking to expand their footprint in Oklahoma. Construction of a new road in the park began with funding from a USDA grant applied for by the Cherokee Nation. The new road which is named Gadugi Road means working together in the Cherokee language.

The PREP Fund was established in 2021 by the legislature as part of the Commerce-led Supporting Industrial Transformation and Economic Success (SITES) Program. The program was created to proactively address statewide site infrastructure needs to meet the demand of existing companies as well as companies looking to establish operations in Oklahoma. To date, 29 other Oklahoma communities have benefited from the program.

“With an unprecedented increase in economic development projects in Oklahoma, Commerce created the SITES program to assist communities with legacy improvements to local industrial sites,” said Tina Lindsay, Director of Business Development at the Department of Commerce. “We are proud to partner with the City of Jay and look forward to further economic prosperity for the local community.”