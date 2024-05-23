Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market to Register Incremental Growth by 2034, Asserts DelveInsight

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market

DelveInsight’s Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report:

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market size was valued approximately USD 28,290 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

The total number of prevalent cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension in the United States is projected to show a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by the year 2034, starting from approximately 17,910 thousand cases reported in 2023.

In European nations, Germany recorded the highest proportion of prevalent cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension, accounting for 26% of the total, followed by the United Kingdom in 2023. Conversely, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population, representing approximately 15% of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension cases in the same year.

Various disorders that are currently categorized based on their etiology and hemodynamic profile are included in the category of PH, according to Rodriguez-Arias & Garcalvarez, 2021. Practically all PH groups exhibit sex disparities

According to current estimates, pulmonary hypertension affects roughly 1% of the world's population, although that percentage rises to 10% in people over 65

Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Companies: Attgeno, Insmed Incorporated, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., United Therapeutics, Actelion, Bayer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Epix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dong-A PharmTech Co., Ltd., Janssen, LP, and others

Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies: Supernitro, Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, MK-5475, Remodulin, bosentan, Riociguat (Adempas, BAY63-2521), PRX-08066, Udenafil, Macitentan, and others

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market dynamics.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Overview

Elevated pulmonary vascular resistance is a defining characteristic of the broad group of illnesses known as pulmonary hypertension. The management of symptoms and the therapy of underlying disorders are the main goals of treatment for the progressive disease known as pulmonary hypertension.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies and Key Companies

Supernitro: Attgeno

Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder: Insmed Incorporated

MK-5475: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Remodulin: United Therapeutics

bosentan: Actelion

Riociguat (Adempas, BAY63-2521): Bayer

Riociguat: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

PRX-08066: Epix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Udenafil: Dong-A PharmTech Co., Ltd.

Macitentan: Janssen, LP

Scope of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension current marketed and Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension emerging therapies

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Dynamics: Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market drivers and Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

