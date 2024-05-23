Appellate court to honor Judge Kent Karohl





23 May 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is scheduled to convene a special session of its court en banc in memory of the late Judge Kent E. Karohl at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024, at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. Karohl died September 20, 2023, in Florida. He served as judge for the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, from 1982 until his retirement in 2000 and was its chief judge from July 1, 1992, through June 30, 1993.





Attorney David Korum, St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr and former Eastern District Court Administrator Douglas R. Bader are the invited speakers. Eastern District Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr. will read prepared remarks written by former Eastern District Judge William Crandall, and Bader will read prepared remarks written by Anthony Soukenik.





After graduating from Kirkwood High School in 1947, Karohl attended Shimer College and obtained both his bachelor’s degree (1955) and his law degree (1958) from the University of Chicago. After graduation from law school, he served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. He maintained a general civil trial practice in Kirkwood from 1960 to 1982, when then-Governor Christopher Bond appointed Karohl to the Court of Appeals. Karohl was retained in office by Missouri voters in 1984 and 1996.





Over the years he was active in the legal community, with membership in The Missouri Bar, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and the St. Louis County Bar Association. He was very active in the Kirkwood Masonic Lodge No. 484, Scottish Rite Moolah Temple, the Boy Scouts of America and Hope Lutheran Church. Always an avid golfer, Karohl moved to The Villages after his retirement and enjoyed living on a golf course for 23 years.





Karohl was married to Ruth Brockman Karohl and is survived by his wife; two children, David Karohl and Sharon Kang; and four grandchildren, Allyson Kang, Emily Kang, Isabel Karohl and Christopher Karohl.









Contact: Laura Thielmeier Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



