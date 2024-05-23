Carper, Capito, Colleagues Celebrate Senate Passage of National Public Works Week Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, and their colleagues celebrated Senate passage of S. Res. 701, their bipartisan resolution designating the week of May 19 through May 25, 2024 as “National Public Works Week.” The resolution encourages the public to recognize and celebrate the important contributions that public works officials make every day to improve public infrastructure in the United States.

In addition to Carper and Capito, the resolution was cosponsored by U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-Ark.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

“Building out and maintaining our nation’s infrastructure is critical to our health and our nation’s economy,” said Chairman Carper. “During National Public Works Week, we recognize the workers who are helping connect communities, deliver critical services and maintain our drinking water and wastewater facilities across our nation. I’m proud to join Ranking Member Capito and our colleagues in celebrating these hard-working men and women. On the EPW Committee, I look forward to continuing our bipartisan efforts to invest in our nation’s infrastructure and public works.”

“Every day, public works professionals throughout the United States keep our communities running,” said Ranking Member Capito. “Whether it’s maintaining critical infrastructure, responding to natural disasters, or improving public safety, they are often the unsung heroes and we are grateful for their hard work. I appreciate Chairman Carper for working with me to recognize all of America’s public works professionals with this resolution.”

“Public works professionals play a critical role in ensuring Arkansas communities have the resources to support the needs of their residents,” said Senator Boozman. “I’m proud to join my colleagues in recognizing the role they play in supporting infrastructure and the delivery of critical systems we rely on daily.”

“This year, no one understands the critical role public works professionals play in our lives more than Marylanders, who watched in horror as the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River on March 26. As we continue to recover from the tragedy, it’s the dedication of these professionals that will not only help us rebuild, but also heal,” said Senator Cardin. “National Public Works Week allows us to celebrate the outstanding people who build, operate and maintain the essential systems that support our daily lives.”

“Public works projects play a critical role in maintaining infrastructure, and our state is dependent on the men and women who build our roads and bridges and keep the lights on during storms,” said Senator Cramer, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “Major public works projects across North Dakota over the past few years have repaired highways and roads, improved water and sewage systems, and kept our economy running. During National Public Works Week, we celebrate the men and women who maintain our infrastructure and make these projects possible.”

“Strong infrastructure is essential for the well-being of our communities and the strength of our economy,” said Senator Kelly, Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “This designation recognizes the dedicated professionals who maintain and improve the systems that keep our cities and towns running smoothly. Their efforts ensure that we have safe drinking water, reliable transportation, and resilient infrastructure to meet the challenges of today and the future.”

“Under the leadership of Chairman Carper, our EPW Committee has steadfastly focused on improving the public works and infrastructure that drive economic growth and improve Americans’ quality of life,” said Senator Whitehouse. “I’m pleased to recognize the hard work and contributions of the many dedicated public works professionals who keep our communities safe this National Public Works Week.”

“Our daily lives would not be possible without the hardworking men and women who keep the Cowboy State running,” said Senator Lummis. “National Public Works Week celebrates those who keep the roads safe even during brutal winter storms, ensure there is clean drinking water and maintain infrastructure in remote corners of the state. Their service is too often only noticed when things go awry, but this week we honor our public works professionals’ tireless commitment and dedication to upholding the critical needs of towns across Wyoming.”

“The 32,000 members of the American Public Works Association are grateful for Senator Carper and Senator Capito’s support of National Public Works Week,” said American Public Works Association President Gary Losier, PEng. “The approval of this resolution — during National Public Works Week — shows us the U.S. Senate and its members embrace public works as a vital profession, they recognize those of us who serve as first responders, and they value the many small and big things public works do to advance the quality of life for all every day.”

