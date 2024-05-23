Marie Claire Announces New Interview Podcast, Nice Talk with Editor in Chief Nikki Ogunnaike

Nice Talk to premiere May 30, featuring candid conversations with fascinating women about money, power, and style

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future’s premium women’s lifestyle brand Marie Claire today announced Nice Talk, a new interview podcast from U.S. editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike featuring candid conversations with fascinating women—entertainers, entrepreneurs, creators, athletes, and changemakers—about money, power, and style. The podcast, sponsored by eBay, premieres Thursday, May 30.



On Nice Talk, listeners will hear how these ambitious and successful women navigated their come-ups, what makes them feel both powerful and powerless, and of course, how they use personal style to communicate with the world.

“‘Well-behaved’ women have long been discouraged from speaking on subjects considered not ‘proper’ or ‘ladylike,’” said Ogunnaike. “At Marie Claire, we’re not shying away from having real conversations about the important, often emotionally-filled topics that impact so many aspects of our lives. With Nice Talk, we’re opening up a group chat that embraces diverse perspectives around the issues that matter most to women, and where all parties walk away feeling empowered.”

Guests this season include actress and Avatar: The Way of Water star Bailey Bass, Giggly Squad co-host Paige DeSorbo and content creator Tefi Pessoa, among others.

Listen to the trailer and subscribe to Nice Talk on Apple Podcasts and wherever else you get your podcasts. Clips will also be distributed across social media via Marie Claire’s TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X channels.

