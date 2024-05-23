Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,994 in the last 365 days.

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Stagwell Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • Stagwell, Inc. (“Stagwell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STGW)

Shareholders should email: Fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

On February 27, 2024, Stagwell disclosed that it had identified “errors in the areas of income taxes as well as accumulated other comprehensive loss in its previously filed 2022 annual consolidated financial statements,” and, as a result, revised its 2022 financial statements, increasing tax expenses by approximately $18 million.

On this news, Stagwell’s stock price fell as much as 26% during intraday trading on February 27, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblowers:  If you have information that could be relevant to the investigation, you may be entitled to substantial compensation. Under the new SEC Whistleblower program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC litigation law firm for investors. We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, wasteful spending, and other corporate malfeasance. We strengthen corporate reforms to protect your investments.

Fletcher Moore, Esq.
Moore Law, PLLC
fletcher@fmoorelaw.com
(212) 709-8245
www.fmoorelaw.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Stagwell Inc. to Contact Law Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more