Launch Cart to Empower Veterans with Free Lifetime Accounts at Nashville 2024 Business Wealth Summit

Join Us in Nashville: Business Wealth Summit Offers Veterans Unmatched Resources, Networking, and Strategies for Business Success

Nashville, TN, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch Cart, a leading e-commerce platform, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Business Wealth Summit in Nashville, hosted by the Angel Investors Network. Launch Cart is launching a groundbreaking initiative to support veterans by offering them free lifetime accounts to build and grow their businesses online.

Veterans often face significant challenges when transitioning to civilian life, particularly when starting and sustaining their own businesses. Launch Cart is committed to easing this transition by providing veterans with comprehensive eCommerce solutions without the burden of ongoing costs. This initiative will empower veterans to leverage the platform's robust features to create successful online businesses.

Greg Writer, CEO of Launch Cart, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Our veterans have made immense sacrifices for our country. By offering them free lifetime access to our platform, we aim to give back and provide them with the tools they need to achieve financial independence and business success."

Attending the Business Wealth Summit

The Business Wealth Summit, scheduled for May 29-31, 2024, at The Factory at Franklin in Nashville, is designed to revolutionize wealth-building strategies for entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors. The summit will feature sessions on various aspects of business growth, marketing, and investment strategies. It is an ideal venue for veterans to gain insights, network with industry leaders, and learn how to scale their companies effectively.

A Collaborative Effort

This collaboration between Launch Cart and Angel Investors Network underscores a shared commitment to fostering a supportive environment for veterans in business. The free lifetime accounts provided by Launch Cart are a testament to this dedication, ensuring that veterans have access to a powerful eCommerce platform tailored to their needs.

Jeff Barnes, CEO of Angel Investors Network, shared his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with Launch Cart in this noble initiative. Empowering veterans to build successful businesses is a mission we are deeply passionate about. The resources and opportunities provided at this summit will be instrumental in their entrepreneurial journey."

Join Us in Nashville

The Business Wealth Summit is an opportunity not to be missed for veterans and other aspiring entrepreneurs. Attendees will benefit from a wealth of knowledge, networking opportunities, and actionable strategies to enhance their business growth. Tickets are on sale for $297. To learn more about the event and register, visit https://angelinvestorsnetwork.com/nashville-2024 . For more information about Launch Cart and its veteran support initiative, visit http://www.launchcart.com .

About Launch Cart

Launch Cart is an innovative eCommerce platform designed to simplify the process of setting up and managing an online store. With user-friendly tools and features, Launch Cart provides entrepreneurs with everything they need to start, grow, and manage their businesses online. Committed to supporting veterans and small business owners, Launch Cart offers a range of solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

About Angel Investors Network

Angel Investors Network is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs scale their businesses and achieve their full potential. By providing access to capital, mentorship, and strategic resources, the network fosters a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Business Wealth Summit is one of their flagship events, bringing together the best minds in business and investment to inspire and educate the next generation of business leaders.

Attachment

Kelly Bennett Launch Cart 949-463-6383 kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com