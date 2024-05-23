Leader Street is Making an Impact by Helping Transform Leadership and Lives

Leader Street, founded by Molly and Greg Bartness, aims to create compassionate, servant leaders while making a significant difference in the lives of rescued African street kids.

La Londe les Maures, France, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader Street is rethinking leadership training with a purpose-driven approach to bridge the gap in an era where corporate leadership frequently feels disconnected from societal impact. The company, co-founded by Molly and Greg Bartness, blends professional development with impactful humanitarian efforts. Their unique approach, encapsulated in the EmpowerFul leadership training program, aims to create compassionate, servant leaders while making a significant difference in the lives of rescued African street kids.

Molly Bartness, a seasoned life coach with four years of experience coaching African children, identified a gap in reaching more children in need. She and Greg simultaneously recognized a growing desire among corporate leaders for more meaning and purpose, and the need to have a sense of that in their leadership roles. This led to the development of a leadership training program that enhances leadership skills by coaching children rescued from the streets in Kenya and Zambia. The experience and the skills the participants gain are then translated back into their lives, leadership positions, and their organizations.

Leader Street’s training program consists of four comprehensive modules designed to foster awareness, coaching skills, practical application, and impact. Participants begin by exploring their current leadership style and identifying strengths and areas for improvement through assessments and feedback. This module sets a foundation for personal growth. The second module focuses on equipping leaders with essential coaching techniques, such as active listening, effective communication, and goal setting, applicable in both professional environments and personal interactions with children.

In the third module, these leaders of tomorrow engage in role-playing and scenarios to practice their newly acquired skills, ensuring they are well-prepared for real-life coaching sessions. The final module is where the program truly stands out. Over 5 weeks, participants coach African children, applying their skills to make a tangible impact. This experience not only benefits the children but also profoundly transforms the leaders, who return to their organizations with enhanced empathy and leadership capabilities.

The children aged ten to twenty, come from challenging backgrounds, often lived on the streets, or experienced significant trauma. Leader Street partners with the Koinonia organization, which operates shelters in Kenya and Zambia, providing a safe environment and essential services. The coaching they receive from program participants helps them navigate their immediate life issues and fosters hope and direction for their future.

Leaders who have completed this program report significant personal and professional growth. They find that if they can confidently coach children who have faced extreme adversity, they can effectively apply these skills within their teams and organizations. The founders share, “The leaders walk away changed, they learn a lot and gain a new perspective from working with these kids. That experience is something they can take back to their jobs, and it allows them to be better listeners and more empathetic leaders.”

Leader Street’s partnership with Koinonia Community pledges a comprehensive support system for the children as well, from rehabilitation to education and vocational training. This type of sustainable model, envisioned by an Italian priest over 35 years ago, continues to evolve, providing holistic development for the children and valuable learning experiences for the leaders involved. Greg highlights, “The shelters offer more than just a haven; they provide education and vocational training, ensuring the children have the skills to build a better future.”

By marrying leadership development with social impact, Greg and Molly Bartness have created a program where growth and impact go hand in hand; connecting corporate leaders with young lives in need of guidance. As Molly expresses, “Our mission with the kids has always been to inspire and empower them, to give them hope, to show them that they can have a different future,” says Molly. “These kids have been through so much, we want to recognize how far they've come, and let them know that there are people who believe in them. That makes everything else we do worth it.”

