2nd Annual Heart of the Redwoods Spring Garden Tour on Saturday

Press release from Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice:

Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice invites you to its second annual Spring Garden Tour on May 25th from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. You will visit four magnificent gardens at the peak of their Spring bloom, including two farms, a rose garden, and a lovely home garden. These gardens will delight your senses and inspire your own gardening efforts. At each garden you will get a chance to stroll through the gardens, meet the gardeners, eat a little snack with a refreshing beverage, and have an opportunity to purchase a garden-themed raffle ticket.

Participants will meet at the bottom parking lot of Beginnings in Briceland at 11:30 11:00 am on Saturday morning to receive maps and garden descriptions. We are encouraging carpooling, so if you do not have a full car we can pair you up with some friends. The gardens are in both the Briceland and Redway areas and will feature: Eva Carpenter’s Flowerstream Farm, Daniel & Taylor’s Briceland Forest Farm, Briceland Vineyards’ Rose Garden, and Mona Provisor’s home garden in Redway. We are looking forward to spending a day with you experiencing the best of what the Briceland and Redway areas have to offer.

This year the Spring Garden Raffle winners will be chosen on June 20th at the Briceland Farmer’s Market. At the end of the Garden Tour you are welcome to head back towards Redway for some of the many other festive activities taking place on Memorial Day weekend, including the KMUD Block Party and the Redway Fire Department BBQ.

The $50 donation for the Garden Tour includes admittance to the Briceland Winery’s Wine Tasting. There are a limited number of tickets, so do not hesitate to grab yours now.

Tickets are currently available at the Hospice office at 464 Maple Lane in Garberville, at Redway Liquor & Deli, Whitethorn Construction, and at the raffle various tables in Garberville, Briceland and Shelter Cove on set days. Call our office at 923-7276 for more information. Thanks for supporting our local Hospice – we have over 30 years of serving this great community.