Utah’s Abby Johnson Places in National Missing Children’s Day Art Contest; Receives AGO Certificate of Appreciation

May 23, 2024

FARMINGTON, UT – This month, the Utah Attorney General’s Office celebrated Abby Johnson’s 2024 National Missing Children’s Day artwork win at George Q. Knowlton Elementary School. Missy Larsen, Advisor to Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, and several members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) Task Force also recognized her drawing Bringing Our Missing Children Home with an AGO Certificate of Appreciation.

The Utah Attorney General ICAC Task Force was created in 2000 and is one of 61 ICAC task forces in the country. Utah’s ICAC has 65 (affiliated) local, state and federal police agencies involved and over 180 ICAC Task Force police officers throughout the state.

In addition to investigators and prosecutors, the AG’s office employs a full-time Education Specialist and sponsors the Digital Respons-Ability program to educate children, parents and the community on Internet Safety through presentations and community awareness.

At the event, Knowlton 5th graders enjoyed answering questions and learning more about Utah’s ICAC Task Force. Abby’s artwork showcases the importance of bringing these children home while helping bring national awareness to this rapidly growing problem affecting so many Utah families. Her drawing has the potential to ignite conversations, educate communities, and inspire further action to address this pressing and heartbreaking issue.

Congratulations, Abby!