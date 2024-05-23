Mudify Celebrates First Year of Success with Extended Brake Lines
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mudify is proud to announce the first anniversary of its newest product, the Mudify Extended Brake Lines. Designed to enhance vehicle performance and safety, these brake lines have quickly become a favorite among off-road enthusiasts.
At their core, Mudify’s Extended Brake Lines are exclusively built for performance and safety, featuring greater axle movement capability, extreme durability and reliability, a 3-year or 37,000-mile warranty with no questions asked, DOT approval, and compatibility with all brake fluids. Each brake line undergoes rigorous pressure testing to 3000 psi before sale, ensuring safety and performance under even the most demanding conditions. These features make the Mudify Extended Brake Lines a top choice for those requiring extended length for long travel suspension systems and are a vital addition to any off-road or overlanding vehicle
Additionally, Mudify's Extended Brake Lines are engineered with vehicle-specific rear lengths for greater axle movement, 5-layer stainless steel hoses reinforced with Kevlar, a Teflon inner core to minimize internal friction and expansion, one-piece steel end fittings for enhanced durability, and rubber hoses with two layers of tightly woven nylon braid for low expansion and high performance.
"We are thrilled with the reception of our Extended Brake Lines,” says Joel Levy, owner of Mudify. “Our goal was to provide off-road enthusiasts with a reliable and high-performance product, and the feedback we’ve received confirms we’ve achieved that."
Mudify’s commitment to excellence also extends beyond product quality to outstanding customer service. The company offers after-hours chat support, ensuring customers can get assistance when they need it. Mudify’s dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in its generous warranty and return policies.
For more information about Mudify and its Extended Brake Lines, please visit https://mudify.com/collections/brake-lines.
About Mudify
Founded in 2021 by off-road enthusiasts and e-commerce specialists, Mudify aims to simplify the purchase of off-road accessories. With 17 years of industry experience, the founders have streamlined the process of finding the right suspension systems and accessories online. Mudify’s system allows customers to select their desired lift kit height and weight category, narrowing down options for an easier shopping experience. In 2024, Mudify achieved recognition as 2023 Top Seller of Old Man Emu products worldwide, a testament to their industry expertise and customer-focused approach.
Mudify specializes in high-quality off-road and overlanding accessories, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance the off-road experience. The company's product lineup includes lift kits, wheels, tires, bumpers, winches, recovery gear, and other accessories. Since its inception, Mudify has become a trusted name in the industry, known for its exceptional customer service and innovative products.
Joel Levy
At their core, Mudify’s Extended Brake Lines are exclusively built for performance and safety, featuring greater axle movement capability, extreme durability and reliability, a 3-year or 37,000-mile warranty with no questions asked, DOT approval, and compatibility with all brake fluids. Each brake line undergoes rigorous pressure testing to 3000 psi before sale, ensuring safety and performance under even the most demanding conditions. These features make the Mudify Extended Brake Lines a top choice for those requiring extended length for long travel suspension systems and are a vital addition to any off-road or overlanding vehicle
Additionally, Mudify's Extended Brake Lines are engineered with vehicle-specific rear lengths for greater axle movement, 5-layer stainless steel hoses reinforced with Kevlar, a Teflon inner core to minimize internal friction and expansion, one-piece steel end fittings for enhanced durability, and rubber hoses with two layers of tightly woven nylon braid for low expansion and high performance.
"We are thrilled with the reception of our Extended Brake Lines,” says Joel Levy, owner of Mudify. “Our goal was to provide off-road enthusiasts with a reliable and high-performance product, and the feedback we’ve received confirms we’ve achieved that."
Mudify’s commitment to excellence also extends beyond product quality to outstanding customer service. The company offers after-hours chat support, ensuring customers can get assistance when they need it. Mudify’s dedication to customer satisfaction is reflected in its generous warranty and return policies.
For more information about Mudify and its Extended Brake Lines, please visit https://mudify.com/collections/brake-lines.
About Mudify
Founded in 2021 by off-road enthusiasts and e-commerce specialists, Mudify aims to simplify the purchase of off-road accessories. With 17 years of industry experience, the founders have streamlined the process of finding the right suspension systems and accessories online. Mudify’s system allows customers to select their desired lift kit height and weight category, narrowing down options for an easier shopping experience. In 2024, Mudify achieved recognition as 2023 Top Seller of Old Man Emu products worldwide, a testament to their industry expertise and customer-focused approach.
Mudify specializes in high-quality off-road and overlanding accessories, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance the off-road experience. The company's product lineup includes lift kits, wheels, tires, bumpers, winches, recovery gear, and other accessories. Since its inception, Mudify has become a trusted name in the industry, known for its exceptional customer service and innovative products.
Joel Levy
Mudify
+1 786-699-8829
ask@mudify.com