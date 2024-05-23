Submit Release
To preserve the resource, recreational flounder season will not open in 2024

In order to preserve the southern flounder resource, the North Carolina recreational flounder season will not open for harvest in 2024. Estimates from 2023 indicate the recreational catch exceeded the quota allowed under a stock rebuilding plan that was included in Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan and adopted by the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission.

Southern flounder is overfished and overfishing is occurring. Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan, adopted by the Commission in 2022, set quotas for the recreational and commercial fisheries, based on scientific data, to end overfishing and rebuild the stock. There is a pound-for-pound payback if either sector goes over its quota. 

During today’s quarterly business meeting, the Marine Fisheries Commission received an update on the recreational quota available for a recreational founder season. After subtracting the recreational overage from 2023, the recreational quota remaining for 2024 is not large enough to allow for a season opening. The leftover quota will be used to account for the anticipated dead discards that will occur due to incidental catch and release. The Commission discussed holding a special meeting to consider alternatives to not holding a 2024 recreational season but ultimately did not move forward with that approach.  

Recreational Sector, all values in pounds. (MRIP = recreational angler survey)

Year

TAC

Adjusted TAC

MRIP Landing

Gig Landings

Total Landings

MRIP Dead Discard

Gig Dead Discard

Total Dead Discard

Total Catch

Overage deducted from next year’s TAC

2022

170,655

170,655

166,091

7,882

173,973

52,771

251

53,022

226,995

56,340

2023

170,655

114,315

192,168

7,882*

200,050

41,308

251*

41,559

241,609

127,294

2024

170,655

43,361

TBD

*Estimated values from prior year.

Following Amendment 3 and not opening the 2024 recreational flounder season, combined with the increased recreational quota in 2025, should allow enough quota for a recreational season next year. 

North Carolina’s southern flounder fisheries are managed under the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3. For more information on the management measures, see the Southern Flounder Information Page under Hot Topics.  

