TENNESSEE GOVERNOR’S MANAGEMENT FELLOWSHIP ANNOUNCES CLASS OF 2026

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proudly announced the selection of the Class of 2026 Tennessee Governor’s Management Fellowship program earlier today. This prestigious two-year fellowship attracts some of the nation’s best and brightest graduates, providing them with an opportunity to serve Tennessee and its citizens. This nonpartisan program is open to recent college graduates who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and a passion for service.

“I’m pleased to welcome the Class of 2026 Governor’s Management Fellows,” Governor Lee said. “These recent graduates are highly qualified individuals who will work alongside the state’s top executive leaders for the next two years, gaining a multitude of experience and directly contributing to the continued improvement of state government. I am pleased to have them among the more than 40,000 state employees doing transformational work across our great state.”



After a rigorous selection process, we are thrilled to announce the Class of 2026:

· Antonina Lucido, Graduate of Lipscomb University

· Hayden Pierce, Graduate of the University of Mississippi

· Isabella Griffis, Graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville

· Jonathan “Jack” McDonnell, Graduate of Union University

· KeiAndra Harper, Graduate of East Tennessee State University

The Tennessee Governor's Management Fellows program is a cornerstone initiative aimed at cultivating the next generation of public sector leaders. It provides an unparalleled opportunity for talented individuals to engage in meaningful work, tackle complex challenges, and contribute to the betterment of Tennessee communities.