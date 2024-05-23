Governor Hochul Announces Office of General Services Taking Bids for Revamp of the Historic Lexington Avenue Armory

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Office of General Services is taking bids for the $100 million construction phase of a project that will completely revamp the historic Lexington Avenue Armory in New York City. The projected changes will turn the early-20th century building into one ready to serve a 21st century military force with state-of-the-art training and workspace areas.

“The Lexington Avenue Armory is beginning to show its age, and we are eager to get much needed repairs underway,” Governor Hochul said. “This renovation will go a long way in preserving the distinctive architectural and historic features of the building, which have placed it on the city, state, and federal landmark lists.”

The mid-town Manhattan armory has been the home of the New York Army National Guard’s 69th Infantry Regiment since it was completed in 1906. The Soldiers of “The Fighting 69th” have marched off to World Wars I and II and in 2004, the Iraq War, from the armory. The armory also served as a location for National Guard Soldiers to assist the people of New York in the days after the 9/11 attacks and following Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “I’m proud to deliver $90 million in federal funding for the historic 69th Regiment Armory to modernize and improve readiness. Not only is the armory a national and New York City landmark, but it’s home to The Fighting 69th, a regiment once made up of mostly Irish immigrants with a distinguished and storied history. The rehabilitation of the armory is long overdue, and it will restore the landmark to meet the modern-day needs of the Army. Thanks to $90 million in federal funding I secured in the appropriations bill and Governor Hochul’s support of $30 million in state dollars, New York Army National Guard members who selflessly serve our country will be getting the best facilities we can provide, and opening this project for bids brings us another step closer to these much-needed and long overdue upgrades.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, "I'm proud to have worked with Leader Schumer and Senator Gillibrand to secure $90 million in direct funding from the FY 2024 Government Funding Bill for the historic 69th Regiment Armory in Manhattan. I’m thrilled that New York's Office of General Services is now initiating the bidding process to renovate and update the 120-year-old Lexington Avenue landmark, ensuring it remains a crucial hub for New York's civil support response capabilities in Manhattan for years to come.

Adjutant General of New York Major General Ray Shields said, “The rehabilitation of the historic Lexington Avenue Armory in Manhattan is a once in a century opportunity for the New York Army National Guard. Thanks to the support from the U.S. Army, Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, Representative Nadler and our Congressional Delegation, our Soldiers from the fighting 69th Infantry will have an armory they can be proud to call home. The rehabilitation will ensure that our Soldiers are ready and trained for their role as the combat reserve of the Army and available to the Governor for civil support operations. We thank everyone involved in making the funding for this project a reality.”

The armory’s redesign will incorporate computer network infrastructure as well as specially designed latrines and locker rooms for female Soldiers. The changes will turn an early-20th Century building into one ready to serve a 21st Century military force with state-of-the-art training and workspace areas.

The project is being financed with $90 million in federal funding obtained by the New York Congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, and $40 million in state dollars approved by Governor Hochul and the Legislature. Costs of the project will be split, with the federal government covering approximately 75 percent of the cost and the State covering the remainder.

Winning bids are expected to be announced in mid-August.