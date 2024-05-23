NYSE: LYV Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who purchased shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) shares.

Investors, who purchased Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) shares in 2021 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NYSE: LYV shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 04, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: LYV shares against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues, that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 30, 2023, an amended complaint was filed and on December 22, 2023, the defendants filed motions to dismiss the amended Complaint.

On February 23, 2024, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motions to Dismiss.

Those who purchased Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.