WEBINAR INVITATION | Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) Live Investor Webinar on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11:00 am ET

Company Update & LPG Sector Outlook

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) senior management, will participate in a live discussion with Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link covering such topics as Navigator’s business development, company strategy, growth prospects, and overall sector outlook. The discussion will be followed by a live Q&A between Navigator’s management team and webinar participants.



The live webinar is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11:00 am ET (5:00 pm CET).

ABOUT NAVIGATOR GAS

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow. Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

